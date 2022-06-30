Royal Vopak successfully renewed a EUR 1 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility

Today Vopak successfully renewed its EUR 1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) with a syndicate of 12 international relationship banks.This new facility replaces the current RCF of EUR 1 billion, which has been in place since June 2016.



The new RCF is linked to our performance on three key topics from Vopak’s sustainability roadmap: our safety performance, gender diversity in senior management and the reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions. The new RCF has an initial maturity of five years with two one year extension options.



The new syndicate of banks consists of: ABN AMRO Bank, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Citibank, DBS Bank, DNB, ICBC, ING, JP Morgan, Rabobank and SMBC Bank. ABN AMRO and ING acted as coordinating bookrunners and sustainability coordinators on the transaction.



Michiel Gilsing, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Royal Vopak: "We are very happy with this new revolving credit facility. All banks that were invited committed themselves to the facility. This reflects the strong trust and long-term relationship Vopak has with its core banks and confirms Vopak’s ongoing access to relevant capital markets. The incorporation of sustainability KPIs underlines our mutual commitment towards a more sustainable world. This new revolving credit facility continues to provide the funding flexibility necessary to execute Vopak's business ambitions to grow in our base in industrial and gas terminals and accelerate towards new energies and sustainable feedstocks."





Profile Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com





