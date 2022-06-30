English French

Quadient announces completion of divestment series with the sale of its Shipping activity

Paris, 30 June 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today the sale of its Shipping solutions business.

This activity, reported under the Additional Operations segment, includes a complete logistics and transport management solution, as well as the production, management and distribution of RFID systems for asset tracking. The sale covers assets, industrial processes and activities of the Shipping business, and is done through a management buyout (MBO). The revenue from the divested activities amounted to c. €5 million in 2021. Upon completion of this sale, forty Quadient employees will be transferred to the new entity.

The sale of this activity completes the portfolio reshaping plan announced in January 2019 as part of the Back to Growth strategy. The remaining Additional Operations activities now consist of two strategic Quadient solutions:

Mail Related Solutions activities in the scope of international countries including primarily Japan and the Nordic region, as well as indirect sales through a network of distributors and partners outside the company’s core geographies (2021 revenues of c. €40 million)

Parcel Locker Solutions activities in the scope of international countries including primarily Australia and the Nordic region (2021 revenues of c. €4 million)

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “The sale of Quadient’s Shipping activity is the final step in our commitment to exit non-core activities in order to refocus our operations on our three strategic solutions. We are pleased to have successfully completed this divestment phase, only three years after the launch of our Back to Growth strategy in 2019, for a total consideration of c. €115 million. The completion of this plan allows Quadient to exclusively focus its efforts on growing organically its strategic solutions. As with any divestment executed throughout this period, we have made every effort to find the best buyer, not only who would continue to invest in these businesses, but would also ensure the continuity of work for the employees involved. We are therefore particularly pleased, this time for our Shipping solutions, with the implementation of an MBO led by a talented team who will be able to continue developing and growing this business. We wish them every success in this project.”

