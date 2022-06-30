Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Hawsons Iron, Red River Resources and ioneer Ltd

Sydney, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is expecting record revenue from its share of the pending sale of an Ungani oil cargo, with 75,000 barrels gross due to be lifted from Wyndham Port in Western Australia by crude tanker Aris today. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has advised that analytical work on its mineral resources estimate update has not been completed on time due to the cumulative delaying impact of wet weather, COVID and additional time required to process the necessary data. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has received encouraging results from ongoing mineral resource delineation drilling at Liontown deposit, part of its Thalanga Operations in northern Queensland. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) is progressing its secondary listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US under an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) is trading higher after reaching a pivotal point at its flagship Muga Potash Mine in Spain with initial construction activities underway. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured a non-binding, non-exclusive Heads of Agreement (HoA) with leading pharma and healthcare products company, China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which will introduce Sierra Sage Herbs LLC products to the Taiwanese animal healthcare market. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) US-based subsidiary Western Rare Earths is the sole industry member invited to a research and development consortium led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has received firm commitments to raise $2 million in a share placement with the intention of recommencing graphite production in Ukraine and advancing downstream processing initiatives. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has passed an important milestone having recently completed a major update involving the cleaning and ingestion of valuable geochemical data into its hyperdimensional Data Cube. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) is making good progress with its two pipeline assets, paxalisib and EVT801, with the latter having cleared third dose level and is recruiting well. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) is trading higher after releasing positive interim results from a preclinical cardioprotection program undertaken in collaboration with researchers from the University of Newcastle that highlighted Zantrene’s protective function for the hearts of mice given chemotherapy drugs. Click here

Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has completed a resource upgrade for the Sparkler A Silica Sands Exploration Project in Western Australia, which provides encouragement for further work to reduce iron content and increase the potential purity of the final processed products. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has bolstered its US exploration and development expertise with the appointment of Peter Kondrat as chief operating officer, to begin immediately from his home base in Colorado. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has identified several electromagnetic conductors potentially favourable for iron-sulphide copper-gold (ISCG) mineralisation in its maiden airborne electromagnetic survey over the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in Queensland. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has received multiple, high-grade gold results from aircore drilling at its 80%-owned Gidji JV Project in WA. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has identified multiple high-priority, drill-read gold targets at the Gidgee North Project in WA following a detailed technical review of extensive geological datasets. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has received official approval from IP Australia for a patent application covering the treatment of bone marrow pathologies with polysulfated polysaccharides under Australian application number 2021201198. Click here

