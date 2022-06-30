E. & J. Gallo Winery and The Wine Group LLC Among Leading Vendors in the USA Wine Market | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United States of America (USA) Wine Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides insights on high-growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data, and companies market shares.



The US wine market size was estimated at $41.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. The US wine market was led by the still wine category in both value and volume terms in 2021. The sparkling wine category is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2021-2026. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel in distribution of wine in the country. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the US wine sector. E. & J. Gallo Winery., The Wine Group LLC., and Constellation Brands, Inc are the leading wine companies in the country.

US Wine Market Segment Analysis by Category

Still Wine

Fortified Wine

Sparkling Wine



US Wine Market Share, by Category

US Wine Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Retailers

Food and Drinks Specialists

On-Trade

US Wine Market Share, by Distribution Channel

US Wine Market Segment Analysis by Packaging Material

Glass

Rigid Plastics

Paper And Board

Rigid Metal

Flexible Packaging



US Wine Market Share, by Packaging Material

US Wine Market Analysis by City

New York

Los Angeles

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Miami

Washington

Philadelphia

Atlanta

Boston

US Wine Market Share, by Cities

US Wine Market - Competitive Landscape

E. & J. Gallo Winery

The Wine Group LLC

Constellation Brands Inc

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

Trinchero Family Estates

Private Label

US Wine Market Share, by Leading Companies

US Wine Market Report Scope

This report provides:

Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2016-2026.

Value and growth analysis for fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2021-2026.

Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2021.

Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers other general retailers.

Consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of the number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, and rigid metal; pack type for jar, bag/sachet, tub, specialty container, stand up pouch, carton – folding, can, pod and other pack type, closure type for flip/snap top, screw top, prize off, twist off, plastic tie and other closure types, primary outer types for carton – folding, bag, sleeve and shrink wrap.



Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis.

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities.

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning.

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion.

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector.

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

US Wine Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $41.8 billion CAGR >2% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Cities New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Boston Key Categories Fortified Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Wine Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Food and Drinks Specialists, On-Trade, and E-Retailers Key Packaging Materials Glass, Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Paper and Board, and Flexible Packaging Leading Companies E. & J. Gallo Winery, The Wine Group LLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, and Trinchero Family Estates

FAQs

What was the US wine market size in 2021?

The wine market size in the US was valued at $41.8 billion in 2021.

What is the US wine market growth rate?

The wine market in the US is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

What are the key cities in the US wine market?

The top ten cities in the USA wine market are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Boston.

What are the key categories in the US wine market?

The key categories in the USA wine market are fortified wine, sparkling wine, and still wine.

What are the key distribution channels in the USA wine market?

The key distribution channels in the USA wine market are hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-retailers, food and drinks specialists, and on-trade.

What are the key packaging materials in the US wine market?

The key pack materials used in the USA wine market are glass, rigid plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, and flexible packaging.

Which are the key companies in the US wine market?

Some of the key companies in the USA wine market are E. & J. Gallo Winery, The Wine Group LLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, and Trinchero Family Estates.

Table of Contents

Report scope

Executive summary

Part 1: Market environment

Value and Volume share of the US in the Global and North America Markets

Growth Analysis of the US compared to Other Leading Countries in the North America Market

PCC and PCE of the US compared to global and North America market

Part 2: Sector deep dive

The US Wine Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison – Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison – Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category deep dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis – Category: Fortified Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Fortified Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Fortified Wine

Market Size Analysis – Category: Sparkling Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Sparkling Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Sparkling Wine

Market Size Analysis – Category: Still Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Still Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Still Wine

Part 4: Distribution analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Volume Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree Of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities By Category

Leading Cities Contribution to Volume Growth

Part 8: Consumergraphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth And Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The US Risk Index (GCRI) 2021

The US Risk Analysis – Compared to Global and North American Markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

About us

