RelaDyne Acquires Orange Line Oil Company, Inc.

CINCINNATI, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelaDyne, the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, has acquired Orange Line Oil Company, Inc., a bulk oil wholesaler and distributor serving the southern California region.

Founded in 1970 in Pomona, CA as a wholesale distributor of lubrication products, Orange Line Oil Company has emerged to be one of the largest bulk motor oil distributors in California. This acquisition will expand RelaDyne's distribution capabilities in the southern California area, increasing route density and automotive focus within the region.

"As we looked out into the future, we made the strategic decision to find a like-minded partner to take Orange Line to the next level. Our priority was finding an organization that had the capabilities to expand our distribution and service reach, but more importantly, was finding a partner that aligned with our values and one that we knew could provide growth opportunities for our people and our customers that we could not on our own," said Scott Tredinnick, President and CEO of Orange Line Oil Company. "Over several decades, we have distributed prestigious name brands, including Castrol, Motorcraft, Peak, Phillips 66, Total, and ENEOS. RelaDyne's own brands, DuraMAX and Drydene, in addition to a combination of other products and services offered, will allow for our loyal customers to receive more options to choose from, as well as attract new customers to our business."

"The acquisition of Orange Line Oil Company is a tremendous opportunity for RelaDyne's West Region," stated Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "We are thrilled to welcome Orange Line Oil Company to the RelaDyne family! Effective immediately, we will begin to offer new products and services to Orange Line's existing customer base, while supporting the remarkable customer service Orange Line has provided to the market for decades."

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. "Our relationship with Orange Line Oil Company and their leadership team dates back many years and was built on trust and transparency. This acquisition represents the third investment in the state of California in less than two years and continues RelaDyne's execution of our West Region expansion strategy," said David Schumacher, RelaDyne VP of Business Development. "The combination provides another avenue for RelaDyne to continue to invest in sustainable growth markets while expanding our existing distribution and reliability services capabilities in one of the largest markets in the country."

About Orange Line Oil Company

Orange Line Oil Company was founded in 1970 as a wholesale distributor of lubrication products. Today, Orange Line Oil Company has emerged to be one of the largest bulk motor oil distributors in California. Orange Line Oil Company carries an extensive line of lubrication and chemical products, including Castrol, Motorcraft, Peak, Phillips 66, Total, and ENEOS. Located in Pomona, CA, Orange Line Oil Company supplies the highest quality products and provides superior, fast, and friendly services to its customers. Orange Line Oil Company takes great pride in the service provided to its valued customers and is constantly strategizing the best ways to service its customers and establish a strong business relationship with them.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 85 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

Media Contact: Dan Oehler, media@reladyne.com

Related Images











Image 1: RelaDyne and Orange Line Oil Company Logos









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment