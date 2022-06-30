Confluence Ranks First in “Performance Attribution” at 2022 Chartis RiskTech BuySide50 Awards

Pittsburgh, PA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, announced today it has been ranked first in “Performance Attribution” at the 2022 Chartis RiskTech BuySide50 Awards.

In its inaugural year, Chartis’ RiskTech BuySide50 awards recognized Confluence Analytics for its cloud-based performance and risk solution, in addition to ranking it a top 20 firm for its breadth and depth of services, excellence in performance attribution and risk analysis, and overall platform breadth.

Confluence offers vital analyses of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance to help over 400 clients across 40 countries to manage their portfolios, analyze and report on their investments, comply with regulations, and gain operational and cost efficiencies. Its extensive cloud-based platform provides highly scalable performance and risk analytics to increase productivity and reduce turnaround time, enabling clients to focus on making smarter investment decisions.

Chartis RiskTech BuySide50 awards is an independent global study of the world’s major buy-side players across the investment management lifecycle. The results reflect the opinions of veteran industry analysts, combined with research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns and best practices.

Confluence’s win of Performance Attribution Product of the Year recognizes the functional capabilities of the platform and Confluence’s role as a leading provider to the asset management and investment management industries.

Commenting on the award win, Damian Handzy, Managing Director – Performance, Risk & Analytics, said: “This recognition is the result of years of hard work by the Confluence team and our partnerships with our clients. Buy-side asset management firms want solutions that can account for performance and risk attribution in the most accurate and streamlined way possible. Confluence’s ability to help clients make better investment decisions while reducing costs and complying with regulations is a testament to our commitment to meet the needs of our clients globally– we are delighted this has been recognized.”

“Asset managers are under extreme pressure to meet investment charters/ goals. Performance attribution is how asset managers quantitatively display to their investors that portfolio choices are matched with determined risk-return profiles/ decisions. Confluence is the forefront leader, providing asset managers cutting edge performance attribution technology and analytics.” – James Wolstenholme, Research Director, Chartis

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back office.

From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners and asset services to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 900+ employees in 15 offices spanning across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com