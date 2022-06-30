Boyden promotes Victor Escandón to Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer and Chris Swee to Chief Marketing Officer

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, announces the promotions of Victor Escandón from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer and Chris Swee from Global Head of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer. The promotions were announced at Boyden’s annual World Conference held in Chicago earlier this month.

In his new role, Victor will broaden his responsibilities in guiding Boyden’s portfolio of investments, particularly as it relates to the operations of internal investments. In addition, he will continue to drive efforts to accelerate a proactive business partnership with Boyden offices by accessing and allocating capital, as well as playing a key role in strategy resourcing and implementation.

As CMO, Chris assumes wider responsibility for Boyden’s global marketing platform inclusive of digital initiatives, social media, thought content and innovations to differentiate Boyden’s brand and position in the market. He will also play an important role in architecting and implementing a communications plan based on the firm’s newly endorsed strategy.

Boyden President and CEO Trina Gordon commented, "It is important to recognize the outstanding efforts of Victor and Chris as we continue to evolve our global firm, ensure continuity of leadership as well as continue our efforts to provide the highest levels of services and support to our offices, practices, partners and all our global clients. I want to also extend my appreciation to the entire Boyden World Corporation team for their continued professionalism and commitment to our firms’ future."

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solution. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachments