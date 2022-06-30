Raman Spectroscopy Market Worth US$ 474.2 million by 2022-2028 : Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types, Applications

Pune, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raman spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique used to observe vibrational, rotational, and other low-frequency modes in a system. It relies on inelastic scattering, or Raman scattering, of monochromatic light, usually from a laser in the visible, near infrared, or near ultraviolet range.



Raman Spectroscopy Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Raman Spectroscopy market size is estimated to be worth US$ 303.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 474.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.





The Major Players in the Raman Spectroscopy Market Are:

Horiba

Thermo

Renishaw

B&W Tek

Bruker

Kaiser Optical

WITec

Ocean Insight

Smiths Detection

JASCO

Agilent Technologies

TSI

Real Time Analyzers

Zolix

Sciaps

GangDong

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Raman Spectroscopy Market types split into:

Immersion Mode

Stand-off Mode

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Raman Spectroscopy Market applications, includes:

Biology and Medicine

Food and Health

Industrial

Others



Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Raman Spectroscopy Market

1 Raman Spectroscopy Market Overview

1.1 Raman Spectroscopy Product Overview

1.2 Raman Spectroscopy Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Raman Spectroscopy Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Raman Spectroscopy Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Raman Spectroscopy Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Raman Spectroscopy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Raman Spectroscopy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Raman Spectroscopy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Raman Spectroscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Raman Spectroscopy Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Raman Spectroscopy Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Raman Spectroscopy Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Raman Spectroscopy Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Raman Spectroscopy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Raman Spectroscopy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Raman Spectroscopy Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Raman Spectroscopy Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Raman Spectroscopy as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Raman Spectroscopy Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Raman Spectroscopy Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

