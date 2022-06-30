Photocat announces new partnership agreement in Norway and Sweden

June 30th, 2022







Norwegian based Hey’Di and Roskilde based Photocat has today announced cooperation on selling stone impregnation in both the private and professional markets in Norway and Sweden. The ambition is to combine Hey’Di’s long term experience of developing and selling surface treatments with Photocat’s unique technology platform based on photocatalysis.

CEO Michael Humle, says “I am very proud and satisfied to present a solution for an environmentally friendly treatment that can clean concrete surfaces and reduce air-pollution at the same time; in both Norway and Sweden. We have been looking for a partner with this profile for some time and we are happy to team up with Hey’Di, that has a very strong heritage in this field”.

R&D Director Bjørn Bonsak says: “We think it is an interesting technology that uses the sun rather than chemicals to keep surfaces clean and fight air-pollution. Both for impregnation of stone and potentially longer term also for other uses. We see this as a long-term cooperation to secure green value adding products to the Norwegian and Swedish markets – both private and professional”.

Country manager Lars Hagen Jensen says “Hey’Di is a company that since 1968 has been driven by innovation and curiosity to make smarter solutions for Norwegian consumers. Best illustrated by classics such as “Trollkraft” and “Rett I Dass”, that are both well-known brands among Norwegians. We think it is the right partner for us to give Norwegian and Swedish users access to our technology”.

Recently WHO announced, that air-quality limits need to be lowered significantly in order to save lives and increase quality of life for people today living in cities with NOx-pollution. Photocat has repeatedly documented that its solutions for treatment of existing surfaces can improve the air quality by reducing NOx in the environment. To meet these goals, usage of green technology is needed. Many steps are being taken across society; e.g. in development of cars, but it is important to realize that even if all cars eventually become electric; there would still be a need for additional measures to reach the WHO goals.

The agreement is a long-term co-operation starting from now on.

Michael Humle, CEO: michael@photocat.net, +45 2210 2523

Pernille F. Andersen, IR: pfa@photocat.net, +45 3093 1187

About Photocat:

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx reductions). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

About Hey’Di:

Hey’Di was founded in 1968. Originally the focus was on waterproof surface treatment of concrete and bricks. Since then, continuous product development has led to today’s wide product range that includes several brands for various purposes within construction. The company is located close to Oslo and Gardermoen Airport.

