GLOBAL IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

Immunoglobulins are characterized as antibodies that are produced naturally by the body’s immune system.They primarily help fight diseases and infections.



These glycoprotein molecules are generated by plasma cells and also act as a pivotal component of the immune response of the body.

The rise in the geriatric population across the world is a leading factor expected to fuel the global immunoglobulin market growth over the forecasted years.As an individual ages, their immune system tends to deteriorate and responds relatively slower.



This factor significantly increases the risk of sickness.

Moreover, the loss of adaptive immunity entailing older age not only makes a person more vulnerable to infections but also reactivates dormant pathogens that were formerly suppressed.As a result, the senior population is at a higher risk of an increased incidence of immunodeficiency diseases as well as the severity of certain infections.



Hence, the growth in the elderly is set to augment the prevalence of age-related diseases, subsequently increasing the need for immunoglobulin products for their treatment.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global immunoglobulin market growth assessment comprises the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast years.



The regional market’s growth is mainly ascribed to the surging prevalence of different types of diseases, the increasing elderly population, and the surge in research and development.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry within the global immunoglobulin market is intense and is anticipated to remain high during the forecast period.Furthermore, the presence of numerous leading market players across various regions facilitates a higher level of competition since the industry is fragmented.



Some of the key players operating in the market are Pfizer Inc, Kamada Ltd, LFB Group, etc.



