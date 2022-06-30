AS Silvano Fashion Group decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

English Estonian

On the 8th of June 2022, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on June 8, 2022, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100001751/news?date=2022-06-29

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.



The resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders were voted by 18 shareholders, whose shares represented 21 640 163 votes or 60,11% of the total share capital. Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting:



Item 1: Approval of the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2021

The Meeting decided:

To approve the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2021.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 21 639 881votes, representing 60,11% of the votes of the AGM;

Against: 14 359 837 votes, representing 39,89% of the votes of the AGM;

Impartial: 282 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes of the AGM.

Item 2: Distribution of the profit of AS Silvano Fashion Group in 2021

The Meeting decided:

2.1. To approve AS Silvano Fashion Group the net profit for the financial year 2021 of 9,031,000 euros.

2.2. Not to separate AS Silvano Fashion Group funds from the net profit of the financial year 2021 to the reserve capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group or other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association.

2.3. Leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2021 in the retained earnings.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 21 603 463 votes, representing 60,01% of the votes of the AGM;

Against: 14 396 537 votes, representing 39,99% of the votes of the AGM.

Item 3: Approval of the principles of remuneration of a member of the management board of AS Silvano Fashion Group



The Meeting decided:

To approve the “Principles of Remuneration of a Member of the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group“.

Tabulation of the votes:

For: 21 610 781 votes, representing 60,03% of the votes of the AGM;

Against: 14 389 219 votes, representing 39,97% of the votes of the AGM.

The protocol of the general meeting will be published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ .









