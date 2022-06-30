New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market, By Grade, By End Use, By Region, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2015-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289865/?utm_source=GNW



The production capacity of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) was 871.52 thousand tonnes in 2021. Asia Pacific region had the largest capacity during the historical years, and it is anticipated to continue with the largest capacity and highest production by the year 2035F too. Countries like India, China have the largest as well as most potential holding market for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride. The potential growth of the market can be attributed to rising urbanization and growing demand for the residential infrastructure. Increasing global population and demands for the residential apartments for all, actively drives the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in the upcoming five years.

Use of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in the fire sprinkler systems for its durability, ease of fabrication, and installation also adds to the growing demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride, thus supporting the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in the next five years. Increased commercial infrastructure, corporate offices, etc. coupled with the demand for the industrial infrastructures, factories, manufacturing units, etc. also aid the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in the future five years.

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is segmented by grade, end use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on grade, the market can be categorized into starch blends, polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polyhydroxy-alkanoate (PHA) and others.



Based on the end use, the market segmented into packaging, consumer goods, textiles and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Lubrizol Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Hanwha Solutions, Sundow Polymers Company Limited, Zhejiang Guxiandao Polyester Dope Dyed yarn Company Limited, Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Company Limited, Novista Chemicals Company Limited and Kem One, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market.



• Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market, By Grade:

o Pipe & Fitting (Extrusion)

o Adhesive Grade

o Sheathing Grade

• Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market, By End-Use Industry:

o Hot Water Pipes/Fittings

o Industrial Pipes/Fittings

o Fire Sprinkler Pipes/Fittings

o Underground Pipes for Housing Power Cables

• Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Netherland

Spain

Belgium

Austria

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran



