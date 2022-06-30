New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East, GCC and North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Resin Type, By Technology, By End Use Industry, By Sales Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289862/?utm_source=GNW



Middle East, GCC and North Africa adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD808.49 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period to reach USD1369.41 million by 2030. Factors such as the massive demand from the construction and medical industry, rapid urbanization and favorable government initiatives are the primary factors driving the market demand. Also, the high-end investments by the market players in research and development activities to launch new construction chemical products are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Construction industry is growing at a significant rate across the Middle East, GCC, and North Africa region.It has accelerated the demand for different types of adhesives, sealants, and waterproofing solutions.



With the growing per capita income of the consumers and improved living standards the rate of urbanization is increasing at a rapid rate.Booming construction and building industry and shift in urban cities have boosted the construction of commercial sector and infrastructure upgrades for airport, rail, and road transportation sector.



Increased demand from the construction industry across the Middle East, GCC, and North Africa region is expected to propel the market demand over the next five years.

The Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market is segmented into resin type, technology, end use industry, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on resin type, the market is divided into polyurethane adhesives, vinyl adhesives, acrylic adhesives and sealants, epoxy adhesives, silicone and modified silicone adhesive and sealants, polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, and others.



Polyurethane adhesives dominated the market in 2021 and held 22.46% of the overall market share. They are widely used for both new construction and renovation projects. The other major applications of polyurethane adhesives are in marine, automotive, and parking deck & sidewalk sealing industry.

o Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Dow Corning, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Soudal NV, Bostik SA, Ashwa Technologies Co. Ltd., Razi Chemical Co., Jowat Corporation are among the major market players in the Middle East, GCC & North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2030F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market from 2022E to 2030F and growth rate until 2030F.

• To classify and forecast the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market based on resin type, technology, end use industry, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Adhesives and sealants manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

o Report Scope:

In this report, Middle East, GCC & North Africa adhesives and sealants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Middle East, GCC & North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Resin Type:

o Polyurethane Adhesives

o Vinyl Adhesives

o Silicone & Modified Silicone Adhesive and Sealants, Polysulfide Sealants

o Epoxy Adhesives

o Polyurethane Sealants

o Acrylic Adhesives & Sealants

o Polysulfide Sealants

o Others

• Middle East, GCC & North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Technology:

o Solvent Based

o Water Based

o Reactive

o Hot Melt

o Others

• Middle East, GCC & North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market, By End Use Industry:

o Furniture

o Building & Construction

o Packaging & Paper Related Products

o Automotive

o DIY

o Building & Construction

o Automotive

o DIY

o Defense

o Aerospace

o Others

• Middle East, GCC & North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Sales Channel:

o B2B

o B2C

o Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Middle East, GCC & North Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market.

o

o Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289862/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________