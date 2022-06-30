Membrane and Filtration Research Review 2021-2022 : Quantitative Market Information, Analysis, and Guidance

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Membrane and Filtration Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2021 Research Review of membrane and filtration features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the publisher has, since its inception in 1971, been providing to help readers make informed business decisions. It includes highlights of the following reports published in 2021 and early 2022.
Report Highlights
- The global market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to reach $20.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026
- The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026
- The global market for nonwoven filter media is estimated to grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to reach $7.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026
Reason for Studying Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment
The reasons behind considering "Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment" in this review paper are:
- To understand various types of filtration technologies used for municipal water treatment
- To analyze the future trends of current technologies and to highlight the new technologies that have yet to be launched in the market
Reason for Studying Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse
The reasons behind considering "Water Recycling and Reuse Technologies" in this review paper are:
- To summarize existing wastewater recycling and reuse technologies and to highlight the upcoming technologies that are under the development phase now
- To present an overview of the developers of these technologies and highlight their stake in and contribution to the industry
Reason for Studying Nonwoven Filter Media
The reasons behind considering "Nonwoven Filter Media" in this review paper are:
- To understand the existing nonwoven filter media, their types and their usage in different applications
- To understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market
- To analyze the pricing of different types of nonwoven filter media present in the market
Reason for Studying Ultrafiltration Membranes
The reasons behind considering "Ultrafiltration Membranes" in this review paper are:
- To understand various technologies used in ultrafiltration membranes
- To analyze the future trends of ultrafiltration membranes
- To provide an in-depth analysis and comparison of various types of membranes and specifications of ultrafiltration membranes
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Foreword
Chapter 2 Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- What's New in this Update?
- Related Bcc Research Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- History of Drinking Water Treatment
- Overview of Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies
- Market Dynamics
- Regulatory Landscape
- Impact of Covid-19
- U.S. Market for Municipal Water Treatment
- Introduction
- Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment
- Federal Investment in Clean Water
- Water Availability and Usage in the U.S.
- Public Water Supply
- Climate Change
- Potable Water Cost
- Water Reuse
- U.S. Market Breakdown, by Type of Filtration Technology
- Overview
- Membrane Filtration (Non-Mbr)
- Microfiltration Membrane Bioreactors (Mbrs)
- U.S. Market Breakdown, by Type of Disinfection System
- Overview
- Ozone
- Ultraviolet Light
- Novel Disinfection Technologies
- Global Market for Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment, by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 3 Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Global Water Supply
- Water Shortages and Drought
- Water Supply Sources
- Global Water Demand
- Global Wastewater Production and Treatment
- Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge
- Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling
- End Uses and Benefits of Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Drawbacks to Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Relevant Emerging Techniques and Their Potential for Market Readiness
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies
- Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by Type
- Overview
- Agricultural and Nonpotable Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Reuse
- Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse and Environmental Reuse
- Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by Sector
- Overview
- Municipal
- Industrial
- Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse, by Technology
- Overview
- Conventional Treatment Technologies
- Membrane Filtration Technologies
- Membrane Bioreactor Technologies
- Chemical Treatments and Disinfection Technologies
- Demineralization Technologies
- Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by End Use
- Overview
- Agricultural Reuse
- Discharge to Surface Water or Groundwater
- Municipal and Industrial Nonpotable Reuse
- Direct Potable Reuse
Chapter 4 Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- What's New in this Report?
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Primary Respondents
- Primary Insights from a Few Respondents
- Market Overview
- Development of Nonwoven Materials
- Definition of Nonwovens
- Nonwoven Functionality
- Nonwoven Products
- Raw Materials: Fibers and Polymers
- Types of Fibers
- Nonwovens Approaching Membrane Efficiency
- Industry Structure and Technological Trends
- Industry Trends
- Customer Landscape
- Commodity and Specialized Markets
- Market Drivers
- Competitive Strategies Used in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry
- Volume and Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Volume Analysis
- Nonwoven Filter Media Market, by Type
- Overview
- Depth Filter
- Surface Filters
- Nonwoven Filter Media Market, by Application
- Overview
- Water Filtration
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Hvac
- Food Processing
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Oil & Gas
- Electronics
- Others
Chapter 5 Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- What's New in this Update?
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Ultrafiltration Membrane
- History of Ultrafiltration
- Ultrafiltration and Other Membrane Processes
- Contrasting Separation and Disinfection With Reference to Ultraviolet Disinfection
- How Uv Works?
- Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy
- Conclusion
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Challenges
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Material Type
- Introduction
- Ceramics
- Polymeric
- Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Membrane Type
- Introduction
- Hollow Fiber
- Flat Sheet
- Spiral-Wound
- Tubular
- Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Application
- Introduction
- Hemodialysis
- Industrial Processes
- Food and Beverage
- Potable Water
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Wastewater
