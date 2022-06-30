Membrane and Filtration Research Review 2021-2022 : Quantitative Market Information, Analysis, and Guidance

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Membrane and Filtration Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2021 Research Review of membrane and filtration features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the publisher has, since its inception in 1971, been providing to help readers make informed business decisions. It includes highlights of the following reports published in 2021 and early 2022.

Report Highlights

The global market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to reach $20.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026

The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026

The global market for nonwoven filter media is estimated to grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to reach $7.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026

Reason for Studying Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment



The reasons behind considering "Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment" in this review paper are:

To understand various types of filtration technologies used for municipal water treatment

To analyze the future trends of current technologies and to highlight the new technologies that have yet to be launched in the market

Reason for Studying Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse



The reasons behind considering "Water Recycling and Reuse Technologies" in this review paper are:

To summarize existing wastewater recycling and reuse technologies and to highlight the upcoming technologies that are under the development phase now

To present an overview of the developers of these technologies and highlight their stake in and contribution to the industry

Reason for Studying Nonwoven Filter Media



The reasons behind considering "Nonwoven Filter Media" in this review paper are:

To understand the existing nonwoven filter media, their types and their usage in different applications

To understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market

To analyze the pricing of different types of nonwoven filter media present in the market

Reason for Studying Ultrafiltration Membranes



The reasons behind considering "Ultrafiltration Membranes" in this review paper are:

To understand various technologies used in ultrafiltration membranes

To analyze the future trends of ultrafiltration membranes

To provide an in-depth analysis and comparison of various types of membranes and specifications of ultrafiltration membranes

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Chapter 2 Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment

Introduction

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

What's New in this Update?

Related Bcc Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

History of Drinking Water Treatment

Overview of Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies

Market Dynamics

Regulatory Landscape

Impact of Covid-19

U.S. Market for Municipal Water Treatment

Introduction

Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment

Federal Investment in Clean Water

Water Availability and Usage in the U.S.

Public Water Supply

Climate Change

Potable Water Cost

Water Reuse

U.S. Market Breakdown, by Type of Filtration Technology

Overview

Membrane Filtration (Non-Mbr)

Microfiltration Membrane Bioreactors (Mbrs)

U.S. Market Breakdown, by Type of Disinfection System

Overview

Ozone

Ultraviolet Light

Novel Disinfection Technologies

Global Market for Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment, by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 3 Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Introduction

Global Water Supply

Water Shortages and Drought

Water Supply Sources

Global Water Demand

Global Wastewater Production and Treatment

Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge

Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling

End Uses and Benefits of Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Drawbacks to Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Relevant Emerging Techniques and Their Potential for Market Readiness

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies

Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by Type

Overview

Agricultural and Nonpotable Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Reuse

Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse and Environmental Reuse

Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by Sector

Overview

Municipal

Industrial

Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse, by Technology

Overview

Conventional Treatment Technologies

Membrane Filtration Technologies

Membrane Bioreactor Technologies

Chemical Treatments and Disinfection Technologies

Demineralization Technologies

Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by End Use

Overview

Agricultural Reuse

Discharge to Surface Water or Groundwater

Municipal and Industrial Nonpotable Reuse

Direct Potable Reuse

Chapter 4 Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

What's New in this Report?

Scope of Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Primary Respondents

Primary Insights from a Few Respondents

Market Overview

Development of Nonwoven Materials

Definition of Nonwovens

Nonwoven Functionality

Nonwoven Products

Raw Materials: Fibers and Polymers

Types of Fibers

Nonwovens Approaching Membrane Efficiency

Industry Structure and Technological Trends

Industry Trends

Customer Landscape

Commodity and Specialized Markets

Market Drivers

Competitive Strategies Used in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry

Volume and Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Volume Analysis

Nonwoven Filter Media Market, by Type

Overview

Depth Filter

Surface Filters

Nonwoven Filter Media Market, by Application

Overview

Water Filtration

Transportation

Healthcare

Hvac

Food Processing

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Electronics

Others

Chapter 5 Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

What's New in this Update?

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Ultrafiltration Membrane

History of Ultrafiltration

Ultrafiltration and Other Membrane Processes

Contrasting Separation and Disinfection With Reference to Ultraviolet Disinfection

How Uv Works?

Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Conclusion

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Restraints

Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Material Type

Introduction

Ceramics

Polymeric

Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Membrane Type

Introduction

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Spiral-Wound

Tubular

Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Application

Introduction

Hemodialysis

Industrial Processes

Food and Beverage

Potable Water

Biopharmaceuticals

Wastewater

