Global Nano Urea Market, By End Use, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2035

The global nano urea market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 32.11% by value in the forecast period, 2023-2035, to reach USD3431.79 million by 2035. Factors such as an increase in the per capita food consumption and the high demand for grains from developing countries like Japan, India, and China are driving the adoption of modern agriculture practices to boost crop production across the globe. Also, the high-end investments by the public and private market players to support the growth of the agriculture industry and the rise in awareness about the benefits of using nano urea in agricultural fields are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global nano urea market over the next five years.

Nano urea is gaining popularity as it has shown its effectiveness in increasing crop production worldwide.Nano urea is expected to have a positive impact on the sub-surface water and global warming and is available at comparatively lower prices than the conventional fertilizers in the market.



Nano urea offers several advantages like increased surface-to-volume ratio and higher sorption capabilities.Many countries have started to use drones to spread urea over the agriculture fields.



The increased adoption of modern agriculture practices is expected to fuel the demand for the global nano urea market over the next five years.

The global nano urea market is segmented into end use, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on end use, the market is divided into food crops, cash crops, horticulture crops, plantation crops, and others.



Food crops dominated the market in 2021 and held 60.95% of the total market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The continuous rise in the population is accelerating food requirements across the globe. Nitrogen is required to increase crop production. A decrease in the fertile land owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to fuel the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers in large quantities.

Major market players operating in the global nano urea market are Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Nutrien Limited, Yara International ASA.



Years considered for this report:



Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2035F



Objective of the Study:



• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global nano urea market from 2022E to 2035F and growth rate until 2035F.

• To classify and forecast the global nano urea market on the basis of end use, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global nano urea market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global nano urea market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global nano urea market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nano urea market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading nano urea manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the nano urea manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the nano urea manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global nano urea market.

The analyst calculated the global nano urea market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as nano urea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nano urea market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Nano Urea Market, By End Use:

o Food Crops

o Cash Crops

o Horticulture Crops

o Plantation Crops

o Others

• Nano Urea Market, By Sales Channel:

o Direct Sales

o Indirect Sales

• Nano Urea Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

India

China

Australia

Pakistan

Japan

South Korea

Sri Lanka

o Europe

Sweden

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Belgium

Austria

Germany

France

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nano urea market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

