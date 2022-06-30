Global Antenna Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors Market Report 2022

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the global antenna market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type and end-user application.

The fate of the antenna market remains tightly tied to the prospects of its applications, and with good reason: antennas are the simplest radio components. They perform the most elementary function of wireless communication: transmission and reception. Not surprisingly, the earliest innovations of the telecommunication domains have been related mostly to antennas.

Gradually, advances in signal processing relegated antenna innovation to the background. In the modern era, the antenna is the device in which the software sophistication of signal processing meets the hardware reality of atmospheric ambiance and the primal laws of physics.



Miniaturized antennas (e.g., fractal antennas) have become popular in recent years. The improvement of antenna signal processing abilities has been another significant advancement. The development of the finite difference time domain method (FDTD), the moment method (MOM) and analytical approaches (e.g., geometric diffraction theory [GTD]), which have already been evolved into business applications, are examples of theoretical progress.

In terms of antenna measurement technology, nearfield and microwave darkroom measurement technology were created, as well as antenna test field strengthening and radio source testing technology, and a test automation system.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It explains current trends, provides an analysis of the antenna vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global antenna market.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights the current and future market potential of antenna technology, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the industry

Market outlook and forecast the market size for antenna systems in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by antenna type, end-user application, and region

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and prospects for numerous types of antenna technology, and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on wearable computing device sales

Coverage of antenna applications in different sectors and discussion of their benefits, limitations, and prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms

Review of patent grants for antenna systems and related patent applications by each major category

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Airgain Inc., Amphenol Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Huber+Suhner, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Antenna Overview

Evolution and History of Antennas

Antenna Concepts and Terminology

Individual Materials Used in Antenna Manufacturing

Metal

Others

Ceramic and Other Dielectrics

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Electrified Gas and Plasma

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Raw Material Suppliers

System Integrators

Suppliers and Distributors

End-users

Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market for Antennas

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Antenna Type

Introduction

Smart Antennas

Mimo Antenna

Phased Array Antenna

High-Gain Antennas Including Reflectors

Parabolic Antenna

Horn Antenna

Lo-Periodic Antenna

Other Antennas

Fractal Antennas

Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-Power Antennas

Patch Antennas

Planar Inverted F Antenna

Global Positioning System Antennas

Other Antennas

Flat-Panel/Short-Range Antennas

Other Short-Range Antennas

Medium-Gain Antennas

Yagi

Biconical Antenna

Discone Antenna

Spiral Antenna

Other Antennas

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Application

Introduction

Tv/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment

Examples and Use Cases

Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems

Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices

Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure

Computing Devices and Systems

Mobile Phones

Satellite Communications Infrastructure (Barring Terrestrial and Marine Components)

Telematics

Medical Devices and Systems

Aviation

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Patents by Year

Patents by Country

Granted Patents by Company

Patents by Ipc Code

Aviation

Cellular and Non-Cellular Mobility Telephony Access and User Equipment

Das

Defense and Security

Generic Performance Improvement Innovations

Marine and Mining Applications

Medical Electronics, Healthcare and Fitness

Portable Devices

Radar

Rfid

Satellite Communications, Gps and Astronomy

Telematics and Automotive

Tv and Radio Broadcast and Reception

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Introduction

Noteworthy Developments

Commercialization of PaaS

Das/In-Building Coverage

Defense Focus

Principal Stakeholder Categories

Antenna Manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors and Licensees

Antenna Intellectual Property Owners

End-User Device Manufacturers

Profiles of Key Companies

Airgain Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Commscope Holding Co. Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huber+Suhner

Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (Ericsson)

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Other Companies

Aac Technologies

A.H. Systems Inc.

Amt Microwave Corp.

Antenna Design and Manufacturing Co.

Antenna Products

Antenna Technology Communications Inc.

Antenova M2M Ltd.

Ar Rf/Microwave Instrumentation

Arraycomm LLC

Astronics

Boeing Co.

Broadcom Corp.

Cernex

Cesiumastro

Cobham Ltd.

Dorado International Corp.

First Rf

Fractal Antenna Systems

Fractus

L3Harris Technologies Communications

Laird Technologies (Acquired by Te Connectivity)

Linx Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Molex

Motorola Solutions

Rami

Samsung Electronics

Taoglas

Tecom Industries Inc. (Smiths Interconnect)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Trimble

Twin Antennas

Ubc Inc.

Videocomm Technologies

Vidyut Yantra Udyog

Wistron Neweb Corp.

Woken Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb1sxt

Attachment