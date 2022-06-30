New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI in Healthcare Market, By Offering, By Technology, By Application, By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289858/?utm_source=GNW



Global AI in healthcare market was valued at USD8231.36 million, which is further expected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 21.56% during the forecast period, to achieve a market value of USD25121.10 million by 2027. Exceptional integration of technology and internet-based services in the healthcare sector will drive the global AI in healthcare market in the next five years. Consistent development through research and innovative addition to medical devices and medical procedures supports the growth of the global AI in healthcare market in the next five years.

The growing abundance of medical data and the demand for storing that data regarding patient and medical cases further aids the growth of the global AI in healthcare market in the next five years.Surging demands for precision medicine also aid the market growth.



The precision medicines are designed according to the genetic map of the patient, highly specific for the respective patient and their disease or condition that requires the involvement of well-advanced technology and artificial intelligence that can formulate the structure of the drug and analyze its effect on the patient through various bio-chemical procedures, thereby substantiating the growth of the global AI in healthcare market in the forecast years through 2027.

The global AI in healthcare market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end user, region, and company.Based on the offering, the market can be split into software and hardware.



The software segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market in the upcoming five years on the increasing involvement of technologically advanced medical procedures that guarantee better healthcare services and efficient methods of patient care.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and context-aware computing.



Based on end user, the market can be segmented into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, patients, and others. Regionally, North America dominates the market in Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVDIA Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Micron Technology Amazon Web Services are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global AI in healthcare market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of global AI in healthcare market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global AI in healthcare market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global AI in healthcare market based on offering, technology, application, end user, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global AI in healthcare market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global AI in healthcare market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global AI in healthcare market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global AI in healthcare market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global AI in healthcare market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers & service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers & service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers & service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global AI in healthcare market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products & services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers & service providers, suppliers

• Distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to AI healthcare

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global AI in healthcare market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• AI in Healthcare Market, By Offering:

o Software

o Hardware

• AI in Healthcare Market, By Technology:

o Machine Learning

o Computer Vision

o Natural Language Processing

o Context-Aware Computing

• AI in Healthcare Market By Application:

o Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

o Robotic Surgeries

o Drug Discovery

o Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

o Patient Data & Risk Analysis

o Others

• AI in Healthcare Market By End User:

o Healthcare Providers

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Patients

o Others

• AI in Healthcare Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global AI in healthcare market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289858/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________