Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Kgs. Lyngby, DENMARK

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
Name Jørn Peter Madsen
Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
LEI code 549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 302.60 10,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

10,000
DKK 3,026,000
Date of the transaction 2022-06-29, 14:50 UTC
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

