Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
|Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
|Name
|Jørn Peter Madsen
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
|LEI code
|549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
|Details of the transaction(s)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 302.60
|10,000
| Aggregated information
|
10,000
DKK 3,026,000
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-29, 14:50 UTC
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
