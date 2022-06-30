Global and North American Fracking Water Treatment Market Report 2022: As the US Reaps the Benefits by Becoming a Net Energy Exporter, Other Regions do not Show Promising Opportunities

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Water Treatment: The North American & Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Scope

The scope of this report is focused on the North American as well as the global market for hydraulic fracturing flowback and produced water treatment equipment.

The market is broken down by several different parameters, including country, equipment type and hydrocarbon resource. The report includes detailed analyses of key trends and opportunities, helping in the growth of the market. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by industrialists in the flowback/produced water treatment industry.

Hydraulic fracturing has completely changed the U.S. oil and gas Industry. For the first time in half of a century, the U.S. has become a net energy exporter, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world's leading oil and natural gas producer. This accomplishment, in which the U.S. has broken free from dependence on foreign nations to meet growing energy needs, is owed primarily to innovation, based on the industry and DOE's research, that combined horizontal drilling and high -volume hydraulic fracturing technologies.

These drilling technologies have made oil and natural gas resources found in deep shale reservoirs including Appalachian Basin, Permian Basin, Midcontinent, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg Basin that are technically recoverable and commercially viable.



A major problem with the fracking process is the enormous volume of wastewater it generates, both initially, as "frac" flowback, and over time as produced water. The U.S. alone generates approximately 21 billion barrels of produced water per year from hydraulically fractured resources as well as conventionally produced oil and gas activities.

The sheer volumes of water from fracking are rising rapidly; at the same time, options for its disposal are narrowing. Several U.S. states have set limits on underground produced water disposal or discharging it into streams; other states are considering similar actions.



At the same time, water usage grows in oil and gas production, record drought in some drilling areas has made access to freshwater difficult and costly for unconventional hydrocarbon resource developers. The oil and gas industry is aware that future operations could be jeopardized if water supplies are managed improperly.



The perception that produced water from hydraulic fracturing has adverse effects shows no signs of declining in North America. Oil and gas operators in the region will increasingly be pressured by economic, legislative and social forces to responsibly handle fracturing fluids and produced and flowback waters.



Hydraulic fracking, however, in other regions does not show promising opportunities. Fracking has been banned in many European countries including in France, Germany, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, which has limited fracking exploration at a European level. Moreover, even in countries where fracking is permitted, fears remain over safety of the practice.

For instance, in the U.K., where fracking is permitted, two small earthquakes near Blackpool in northern England in 2011 associated with fracking exploration led the government to place a year-long moratorium on fracking. Separately, within the U.K., Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as devolved governments, have all issued bans on fracking exploration. Due to these issues, fracking in Europe is therefore a considerable far-off from commercial exploitation.

There are a number of expenses related to upstream oil and gas wastewater management, including expenditures for services and equipment for downhole water minimization, for lifting water to the surface, for treatment, for reinjection and for hauling and off-site disposal. This report will evaluate only oil and gas sector purchases for treatment equipment.

The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the global fracking water treatment market. The section will include COVID-19's impact on demand and supply of water treatment technologies to the oil and gas industry, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ million), considering 2020 as a base year and market forecasts from 2021 to 2026. Global and regional level market size, with respect to equipment type and hydrocarbon resource, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 is considered while estimating the market size.

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion on the benefits of hydraulic fracturing, environmental concerns related to fracking and water management strategies

Characterization and quantification of market potential for fracking water treatment by hydrocarbon resource, technology and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and market forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia and Xylem

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Water and Wastewater at Upstream Oil and Gas Sites

Stormwater Runoff of Disturbed Land

Frack Fluids and Flowback

Hydraulic Fracturing

Fracking Process

Wastewater Chemistry

How Much Water is Generated?

Why is Produced Water Important?

Environmental Concerns Related to Fracking

U.S. Regulatory Requirements for Produced Water

Produced Water Management

Injection for Future Use

Aquifer Storage and Recovery

Injection for Hydrological Purposes

Flow Augmentation

Agricultural Use

Crop Irrigation

Industrial Use

Drinking Water and Other Domestic Uses

Impact of Covid-19 on the Fracking Water Treatment Market

Impact on Demand and Supply

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Global Fracking Water Treatment Market by Region

Overview

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 North American Fracking Water Treatment Market by Technology

Overview

Types of Equipment Used

Primary and Secondary Treatment Equipment

Tertiary Treatment

Advanced Treatment

Dealing With Frack Flowback and Produced Water

Reuse Without Treatment

Deep Well Injection

On-Site Treatment for Reuse

On-Sit or Off-Site Treatment of Discharge

Treatment Options

Treatment Stages

Produced Water Treatment Challenges

Technologies and Treatment Goals

Chapter 6 North American Fracking Water Treatment Market by Hydrocarbon Resource

Overview

Hydrocarbons Production in North America

Liquids Production

Gas Production

Hydraulically Fractured Hydrocarbons in the U.S.

Unconventional Gas Production

Coalbed Methane

Tight Oil Production

Produced Water Volumes in the U.S.

Hydraulically Fractured Hydrocarbons in Canada

Hydraulic Fracking Regulation in Canada

Hydraulically Fractured Hydrocarbons in Mexico

Production and Consumption

Market Size by Hydrocarbon Resource

Chapter 7 Global Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Aquatech International LLC

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC

Filtra Systems - A CNI Family Company

Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company

Schlumberger Ltd.

Veolia

Westech Engineering LLC (A Subsidiary of John Swire & Sons Ltd.)

Xylem

