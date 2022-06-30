Global and North American Fracking Water Treatment Market Report 2022: As the US Reaps the Benefits by Becoming a Net Energy Exporter, Other Regions do not Show Promising Opportunities

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Water Treatment: The North American & Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope
The scope of this report is focused on the North American as well as the global market for hydraulic fracturing flowback and produced water treatment equipment.
The market is broken down by several different parameters, including country, equipment type and hydrocarbon resource. The report includes detailed analyses of key trends and opportunities, helping in the growth of the market. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by industrialists in the flowback/produced water treatment industry.
Hydraulic fracturing has completely changed the U.S. oil and gas Industry. For the first time in half of a century, the U.S. has become a net energy exporter, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world's leading oil and natural gas producer. This accomplishment, in which the U.S. has broken free from dependence on foreign nations to meet growing energy needs, is owed primarily to innovation, based on the industry and DOE's research, that combined horizontal drilling and high -volume hydraulic fracturing technologies.
These drilling technologies have made oil and natural gas resources found in deep shale reservoirs including Appalachian Basin, Permian Basin, Midcontinent, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg Basin that are technically recoverable and commercially viable.
A major problem with the fracking process is the enormous volume of wastewater it generates, both initially, as "frac" flowback, and over time as produced water. The U.S. alone generates approximately 21 billion barrels of produced water per year from hydraulically fractured resources as well as conventionally produced oil and gas activities.
The sheer volumes of water from fracking are rising rapidly; at the same time, options for its disposal are narrowing. Several U.S. states have set limits on underground produced water disposal or discharging it into streams; other states are considering similar actions.
At the same time, water usage grows in oil and gas production, record drought in some drilling areas has made access to freshwater difficult and costly for unconventional hydrocarbon resource developers. The oil and gas industry is aware that future operations could be jeopardized if water supplies are managed improperly.
The perception that produced water from hydraulic fracturing has adverse effects shows no signs of declining in North America. Oil and gas operators in the region will increasingly be pressured by economic, legislative and social forces to responsibly handle fracturing fluids and produced and flowback waters.
Hydraulic fracking, however, in other regions does not show promising opportunities. Fracking has been banned in many European countries including in France, Germany, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, which has limited fracking exploration at a European level. Moreover, even in countries where fracking is permitted, fears remain over safety of the practice.
For instance, in the U.K., where fracking is permitted, two small earthquakes near Blackpool in northern England in 2011 associated with fracking exploration led the government to place a year-long moratorium on fracking. Separately, within the U.K., Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as devolved governments, have all issued bans on fracking exploration. Due to these issues, fracking in Europe is therefore a considerable far-off from commercial exploitation.
There are a number of expenses related to upstream oil and gas wastewater management, including expenditures for services and equipment for downhole water minimization, for lifting water to the surface, for treatment, for reinjection and for hauling and off-site disposal. This report will evaluate only oil and gas sector purchases for treatment equipment.
The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the global fracking water treatment market. The section will include COVID-19's impact on demand and supply of water treatment technologies to the oil and gas industry, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ million), considering 2020 as a base year and market forecasts from 2021 to 2026. Global and regional level market size, with respect to equipment type and hydrocarbon resource, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 is considered while estimating the market size.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion on the benefits of hydraulic fracturing, environmental concerns related to fracking and water management strategies
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for fracking water treatment by hydrocarbon resource, technology and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and market forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia and Xylem
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Water and Wastewater at Upstream Oil and Gas Sites
- Stormwater Runoff of Disturbed Land
- Frack Fluids and Flowback
- Hydraulic Fracturing
- Fracking Process
- Wastewater Chemistry
- How Much Water is Generated?
- Why is Produced Water Important?
- Environmental Concerns Related to Fracking
- U.S. Regulatory Requirements for Produced Water
- Produced Water Management
- Injection for Future Use
- Aquifer Storage and Recovery
- Injection for Hydrological Purposes
- Flow Augmentation
- Agricultural Use
- Crop Irrigation
- Industrial Use
- Drinking Water and Other Domestic Uses
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Fracking Water Treatment Market
- Impact on Demand and Supply
- Conclusion
Chapter 4 Global Fracking Water Treatment Market by Region
- Overview
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- South America
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 North American Fracking Water Treatment Market by Technology
- Overview
- Types of Equipment Used
- Primary and Secondary Treatment Equipment
- Tertiary Treatment
- Advanced Treatment
- Dealing With Frack Flowback and Produced Water
- Reuse Without Treatment
- Deep Well Injection
- On-Site Treatment for Reuse
- On-Sit or Off-Site Treatment of Discharge
- Treatment Options
- Treatment Stages
- Produced Water Treatment Challenges
- Technologies and Treatment Goals
Chapter 6 North American Fracking Water Treatment Market by Hydrocarbon Resource
- Overview
- Hydrocarbons Production in North America
- Liquids Production
- Gas Production
- Hydraulically Fractured Hydrocarbons in the U.S.
- Unconventional Gas Production
- Coalbed Methane
- Tight Oil Production
- Produced Water Volumes in the U.S.
- Hydraulically Fractured Hydrocarbons in Canada
- Hydraulic Fracking Regulation in Canada
- Hydraulically Fractured Hydrocarbons in Mexico
- Production and Consumption
- Market Size by Hydrocarbon Resource
Chapter 7 Global Competitive Landscape
- Global Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aquatech International LLC
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC
- Filtra Systems - A CNI Family Company
- Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Veolia
- Westech Engineering LLC (A Subsidiary of John Swire & Sons Ltd.)
- Xylem
