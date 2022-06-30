New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Wind Turbine Market, By Installation Type, By Turbine Capacity, By Region, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289857/?utm_source=GNW

Global offshore wind turbine market value was USD28.20 Billion in 2021, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period, to achieve a market value of USD62.79 Billion by 2027. The market growth can be attributed to growing demands for power generation through renewable sources. Higher energy and power consumption in various industries to generate electricity also drives the global offshore wind turbine market’s growth in the next five years. The availability of the advanced technology and turnkey solutions provided by various service providers also facilitates the growth of the global offshore wind turbine market in the next five years. Increasing investments and advancements have intrigued the government to focus on offshore power generation, thereby fueling the global offshore wind turbine market’s growth in the next five years.

Wind turbines convert wind kinetic energy into electricity.These are also implemented in the water bodies to generate electricity using wind and water as a resource.



When the wind turbines are implanted in the water sources, they are called offshore wind turbines. Wind turbine blades turn between 13 and 20 revolutions per minute, depending on technology, at a constant or variable velocity, with the rotor’s velocity varying about the wind’s velocity to achieve greater efficiency.

The global offshore wind turbine market is segmented by installation type, turbine capacity, regional distribution, and the competitive landscape.Based on installation type, the market is differentiated between fixed and floating.



By turbine capacity, the market is bifurcated into up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, and more than 5 MW.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North American, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



By installation type, the fixed installation type of offshore wind turbine is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground advantage of the fixed installation for a longer duration of the power generation process. Surging demand for the power and energy to generate electricity to facilitate various end-use sectors further supports the growth of the global offshore wind turbine market in the next five years.

Ørsted A/S, GE Renewable Energy, ABB Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa, Schneider Electric SE, Nordex SE, Equinor ASA, Envision Group, Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Invenergy LLC and EDP Renewables North America LLC are among the major market players in the global offshore wind turbine market.



