Global Food Pathogen Testing Market, By Type, By Food Type, By Technology, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2027

The global food pathogen testing market was valued at USD8728.72 Million, which is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast years to achieve the market value of USD13451.98 Million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding the consumption of street food under unhygienic conditions and growing cases of infectious diseases will drive the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the next five years. Stringent food safety regulations and strict precautionary steps to maintain the hygiene standards support the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the next five years. A higher mortality rate due to consumption of contaminated, stale food also aids the demand for a higher standard of food, thereby aiding the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the next five years. Consumers are also growing awareness regarding the food standards, and they monitor the expiration and shelf life of the packaged food to maintain healthy food consumption and facilitate the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the forecast years through 2027. Advancing healthcare sector and incorporation of the advanced food testing methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), biosensors, and immunoassays, also fuel the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the forecast period.

The global food pathogen testing market is segmented based on type, food type, technology, region, and company. Based on type, the global food pathogen testing market can be split into salmonella, E. coli, listeria and others. Based on food type, it can be further categorized into meat & poultry, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, processed food, and others. Meat & poultry segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of higher affinity of the products to be contaminated by the bacterial and viral growth. Historical years have seen increasing instances of infectious diseases like bird flu, H1N1 viruses, etc., growing due to unhygienic consumption of meat & poultry, thereby aiding the growth of the segment and the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the future five years. Based on technology, the global food pathogen testing market can be segmented into rapid and traditional technology. Based on region, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major companies in the market are SGS S.A, Bureau Veritas S.A, Intertek Group Plc, ALS Limited, AssureQuality Limited, bioMérieux SA, TÜV SÜD, Eurofins Scientific SE, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Genetic Id Na Inc. Major players operating in the global food pathogen testing market are following strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new therapy, among others, to stay competitive and have an edge over other players in the market.



