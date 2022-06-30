Global Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets 2022-2027: Increasing Number of Cells Profiled / Multi-omics Focus Products / Spatial/In situ Genomics & Transcriptomics

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets (Market Size and Forecast, Segment Breakouts, Secondary Research), 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets report focuses on the market for single cell genomics products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step and other types of downstream analysis.
It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.
The competitive situation, deals, and products are covered in respective chapters. Historical data for 2021 is provided, with forecast data spanning 2022-2027.
The report also provides the most current market research into single cell genomics and the companies that participate in this market.
Some of the key market trends covered in the report include the following:
- Increasing number of cells profiled
- Multi-omics focus, products
- Spatial/in situ genomics, transcriptomics
- Data analysis challenges; software and IT introductions
- Convergence of technological advances
- Litigation
Companies Profiled include:
- 10X Genomics
- Bio-Rad
- Dolomite Bio
- Fluidigm
- Illumina
- Mission Bio
- Qiagen
- Takara Bio
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Single Cell Genomics Revenue Forecast, Instruments/Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2022 ($M)
- Single Cell Genomics Market Share, Instruments/Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2022 (%)
- Scope and Methodology
Chapter 2: Introduction
- Introduction
- Applications
- Infectious Disease
- Understanding Cancer with miRNAs
- Atherosclerosis Research
- Neurological
- Market Trends
- Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed
- Significant Interest in Multi-omics
- Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction
- Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging
- Convergence of Technological Advances
- Litigation With Most Major Companies
- Deals, Collaborations
Chapter 3: Market Analysis
- Revenues Forecast
- Single Cell Genomics Shares, Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2027 (%)
- Single Cell Genomics Revenue Forecast, Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2027 ($M)
- Single Cell Genomics Revenue Growth Rates, Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2027 (%)
- Single Cell Genomics Market Revenues, Consumables and Instruments/Hardware, 2021-2027
- Regional Shares
- Single Cell Genomics Regional Shares, (North America, APAC, Europe, ROW), 2021
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies' Involvement in Single Cell Genomics Areas
- Products
- Selected Single Cell Genomics Products/ Technologies
- Selected Single Cell Genomics Product Introductions
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
