Global Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets 2022-2027: Increasing Number of Cells Profiled / Multi-omics Focus Products / Spatial/In situ Genomics & Transcriptomics

Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets report focuses on the market for single cell genomics products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step and other types of downstream analysis.

It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.

The competitive situation, deals, and products are covered in respective chapters. Historical data for 2021 is provided, with forecast data spanning 2022-2027.

The report also provides the most current market research into single cell genomics and the companies that participate in this market.

Some of the key market trends covered in the report include the following:

Increasing number of cells profiled

Multi-omics focus, products

Spatial/in situ genomics, transcriptomics

Data analysis challenges; software and IT introductions

Convergence of technological advances

Litigation

Companies Profiled include:

10X Genomics

Bio-Rad

Dolomite Bio

Fluidigm

Illumina

Mission Bio

Qiagen

Takara Bio

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Single Cell Genomics Revenue Forecast, Instruments/Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2022 ($M)

Single Cell Genomics Market Share, Instruments/Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2022 (%)

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Introduction

Introduction

Applications

Infectious Disease

Understanding Cancer with miRNAs

Atherosclerosis Research

Neurological

Market Trends

Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed

Significant Interest in Multi-omics

Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction

Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging

Convergence of Technological Advances

Litigation With Most Major Companies

Deals, Collaborations

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

Revenues Forecast Single Cell Genomics Shares, Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2027 (%) Single Cell Genomics Revenue Forecast, Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2027 ($M) Single Cell Genomics Revenue Growth Rates, Hardware vs. Consumables, 2021-2027 (%) Single Cell Genomics Market Revenues, Consumables and Instruments/Hardware, 2021-2027

Regional Shares Single Cell Genomics Regional Shares, (North America, APAC, Europe, ROW), 2021

Competitive Analysis Companies' Involvement in Single Cell Genomics Areas

Products Selected Single Cell Genomics Products/ Technologies Selected Single Cell Genomics Product Introductions



Chapter 4: Company Profiles

