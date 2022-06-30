Smile Health Orthodontics is the First in Beverly Hills to Offer Brava: The Fastest, Most Innovative and Invisible Way to Straighten Teeth 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile Health Orthodontics has proudly announced that it is the first orthodontic clinic in Beverly Hills to offer its patients groundbreaking Brava Independent Movers (formerly known as “Brius”).



Brava, the flagship product of Brius Technologies Inc., uses a patented biomedical orthodontic approach that moves each tooth independently. Flexible NiTi arms connect each tooth to a bar attached to the back of the teeth, which is completely invisible when talking or smiling. The thickness and design of each individual arm is customized to produce the optimal force and moment needed for each particular tooth, ultimately allowing it to move both independently and simultaneously. Since there is no need to insert and remove an appliance — which is the case with clear aligners — “compliance becomes essentially a non-issue, and therefore my patients can get the straight, beautiful smile of their dreams about 50% faster than with traditional braces,” reports board certified orthodontist, Dr. Solomon.

“We were one of the first orthodontic clinics nationwide offering Brava — or Brius, as it was previously known — to our patients, and as such we have significant experience using this leading-edge technology,” commented Smile Health Orthodontics’ founder Dr. Deborah Solomon. “The results have been outstanding and our patients are overjoyed. The results from this technology are by far the fastest we have seen, and we have used them to create beautiful smiles on patients from seven to 70.”

“I had Invisalign as a teenager, and it didn’t really work for some of my teeth,” commented Smile Health Orthodontics’ patient, Katie Rose Law, who is also an actress and model. “We had to keep revising, and it was hard for me to keep remembering to wear the trays all the time. Also, the clear aligners were not completely invisible, and it showed more than I thought it would. When Dr. Solomon shared this invisible amazing solution with me, and that it works independently 24/7, it seemed by far the best option for me.”

People who wish to learn more about Brava are invited to book a complimentary consultation at Smile Health Orthodontics’ convenient Beverly Hills clinic, virtually over-the-web, or even in the comfort of home. The convenience of at-home visits for every step of the orthodontic treatment is unique and exclusively offered by Smile Health Orthodontics. A brand new additional location is opening soon in the Pico-Robertson area, stay tuned for opening details.

About Smile Health Orthodontics and Dr. Deborah Solomon



Dr. Deborah Solomon practiced general dentistry a number of years ago while on active duty in the US Air Force. She pursued her passion for enhancing people’s smile and health, and became a board-certified orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedics specialist. She enjoys seeing her patients in her boutique-style orthodontic office conveniently located in Beverly Hills, where she offers a variety of treatment options. Dr. Deborah Solomon truly cares about her patients, and posts fun educational and informative videos almost daily on social media. Learn more at https://www.shosmile.com .

