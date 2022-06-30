Insights on the Rotary Indexer Global Market to 2028 - Rising Uptake of Automated Assembly Machinery in End-use Industries to Offer Growth Opportunity

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rotary Indexer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application, and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rotary indexer market is expected to grow from US$ 654.90 million in 2021 to US$ 883.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.



A rotary indexer rotates items to a specific position and often used to place objects at exact points around a workspace so that they can be worked on, like a circular assembly line. It is an important type of motion in various areas of application such as mechanical engineering, precision measuring, machine assembling, and inspection. It is used in many industries such as automotive manufacturers, bottling companies, microchip manufacturers, pharmaceutical makers, and consumer products companies.

There has been an increase in the trend toward automated welding solution across the above-mentioned industries, which has been fuelled by a boom in demand for welding goods from end-use sectors all over the world. It is most widely adopted in automated welding, medical packaging, and assembly cutting systems. Development in technology and the adoption of automation by various manufacturing industries are anticipated to hold potential growth opportunities in the coming year. The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions to enhance the production processes in various industries globally augmented the demand for high-precision automated processes.

With an increase in the demand for more assembly systems in food & beverages, automotive, aerospace, and medical industries, the penetration of rotary indexer will rise. This factor will impact the growth of rotary indexer market. Further, automated processes help the production industries to increase productivity and lower product life cycle costs.

Precision rotary indexers are widely preferred over ordinary rotary indexers owing to qualities such as high precision, high torque, extended life, and minimum or less frequently maintenance as a result rotary indexer market is expected to increase in the years because of these benefits over conventional equipment. The rotary indexer market growth is primarily attributed to growing adoption from manufacturing industries and the benefits of precision rotary indexers over conventional rotary indexers. The factors mentioned above propels the rotary indexer market growth.



A few of the major key players operating in the global rotary indexer market are Colombo Filippetti S.p.A; Nabtesco Corporation; FIBRO India; Haas Automation, Inc; TUNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH; Goizper Group; Camfield Engineers; Motion Index Drives Inc; Nexen Group, Inc.; Packam Controls; Sankyo Automation; Square Automation; TAKTOMAT; CKD Corporation; WEISS GmbH; DESTACO (Dover Corporation); Bettinelli F.lli S.p.A.; Festo; Guangdong Saini Intelligent Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.; and HepcoMotion. The mentioned companies adopt strategies such as the research and developments, and mergers and acquisitions to expand customer base and gain significant share in the global rotary indexer market, which also allows them to maintain their brand name globally.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bslb6w

