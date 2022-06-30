New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Polypropylene based Nonwoven Geotextile Market, By Technology, By End-Use, By GSM, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289849/?utm_source=GNW



Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market was valued at USD1317.52 million in 2021 and is anticipated to project a robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.18% due to huge capital investment and development in Geotechnical textile projects across various regions in Asia-Pacific. The market is driven by the factors such as the rise in demand from the construction industry and the increase in the consumption of bio-based geotextiles. Also, the high-end investments by the market players to technologically advanced manufacturing process and advent of innovative solutions that can make long-lasting non-woven geotextiles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-woven Geotextile Market in the next five years.

Polypropylene based non-woven geotextiles witness high demand from the agriculture industry to prevent soil erosion.Geotextiles are used to control soil erosion as they promote vegetation and reinforce soil.



They are used in lakes and stream banks to control soil erosion.In the building and construction industry, polypropylene-based non-woven geotextiles are used in roofing, tile underlayment, and acoustical ceilings, and the growing construction industry in developing countries like China and India is expected to fuel the market demand for the next five years.



However, the fluctuations in the raw material prices and conflict between the United States and China are negatively impacting trade activities which may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market is segmented into technology, end-use, GSM, company, and regional distribution.Based on technology, the market is divided into needle punch, thermal, and chemical bonding.



On the basis of country analysis, China dominated the market in 2021 and covered 52.80% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The high demand for the polypropylene based non-woven geotextiles in the construction industry is driving the market demand. Government is working on the development of national road network and had announced Eight fifth year plan to improve the highways and roadways. The ongoing road and highway construction activities are expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

The major market players operating in the APAC polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market are Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, Strata Geosystems India Private Limited, Jeevan Ecotex Private Limited, Yixing Shenzhou Earth Working Material Co., Ltd., Techfab India Ltd. , Geofantex Geosynthetics, Naue GmbH & Co. KG, Tinhy Geosynthetics Co., Ltd, Johns Manville, Geotrst Environmental Science Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd, Dezhou Minghao Geotechnical Material Co Ltd.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market on the basis of technology, end-use, GSM, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading polypropylene based non-woven geotextile manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the polypropylene based non-woven geotextile manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market in the region.

The analyst calculated the Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various countries was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Polypropylene based non-woven geotextile manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to polypropylene based non-woven geotextiles

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as polypropylene based non-woven geotextile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By Technology:

o Needle Punch

o Thermal

o Chemical Bonding

• APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By End-Use:

o Road & Highways

o Dams & Canals

o Drainage System

o Railways

• APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By GSM:

o Up to 100 GSM

o 101-500 GSM

o 501-1000 GSM

o Above 1000 GSM

• APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

o Taiwan

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in APAC polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289849/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________