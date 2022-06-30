New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product, By Type, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177400/?utm_source=GNW



Global biomaterial wound dressing market was valued at USD1619.91 Million in 2021, which is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period, to achieve the market value of USD2500.52 Million by 2027. Growing demand for the advanced material for better patient care and quick healing processes will drive the global biomaterial wound dressing market’s growth in the next five years. A surge in road accidents and growing trauma cases worldwide also support the growing demands for wound dressings, thereby supporting the growth of the global biomaterial wound dressing market in the next five years. Also, patients in developing nations are looking forward to affordable healthcare and patient care services. With the increasing cost of medical products & services, demand to decrease the cost of these products has increased. The current pandemic situation aided the advancement and evolution of more effective, safe, and hygienic medical products. It substantiated the growth of the global biomaterial wound dressing market in the forecast years.

The government’s involvement and favorable schemes to promote better medical attention to needy patients also facilitate market growth. Geriatric population growth, higher instances of chronic diseases, and surging demands for the surgical approaches for various medical needs are other factors influencing the growth of the global biomaterial wound dressing market in the forecast period.

The global biomaterial wound dressing market is segmented based on product, type, application, end users, region, and company.Based on product, the global biomaterial wound dressing market can be split into alginate dressing, hydrocolloids, skin substitutes, and others.



Alginate dressing is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of its application in severe trauma cases and higher affinity to the protection against bacterial infection.Alginate dressings are light, nonwoven fabrics derived from algae or seaweed designed for moderately to heavily exudating wounds.



They are highly absorbent, have mild hemostatic properties, reduce bacterial infections, and can stay on the wound bed for days.

Based on type, the market can be further categorized into primary, secondary.Based on application, the global biomaterial wound dressing market can be segmented into wounds, burns, ulcers and others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) and homecare. Regionally, the global biomaterial wound dressing market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major companies in the market are Smith & Nephew plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Convatec Group plc, 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG., and DermaRite Industries LLC. Major players operating in the market are following strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new therapy, among others, to stay competitive and have an edge over other players in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of global biomaterial wound dressing market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global biomaterial wound dressing market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global biomaterial wound dressing market based on product, type, application, end users, region and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global biomaterial wound dressing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers & service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global biomaterial wound dressing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to biomaterial wound dressing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biomaterial wound dressing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product:

o Alginate Dressing

o Hydrocolloids

o Skin Substitutes

o Others

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Type:

o Primary

o Secondary

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Application:

o Wounds

o Burns

o Ulcers

o Others

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

o Homecare

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biomaterial wound dressing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177400/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________