The Worldwide Metastatic Cancer Drug Industry is Expected to Reach $68.3 Billion by 2028

The metastatic cancer drug market size is projected to reach US$ 68,349.54 million by 2028 from US$ 51,157.97 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the metastatic cancer drug market growth.



The growth in the metastatic cancer drug market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of metastatic cancer across the world and rising government initiatives to support research and developments in cancer treatment. However, the high cost of oncology drugs restricts the market.



Metastatic cancer is defined as an advanced cancer stage that spreads to the other body parts, and the drugs used for the treatment of advanced-stage cancer are known as metastatic cancer drugs. These drugs are used through various therapies, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.



Governments of various countries are introducing missions and programs for quick and effective cancer treatment. In 2016, the US Government launched the Cancer Moonshot with three ambitious goals: To accelerate scientific cancer-related discovery, foster greater collaboration, and improve data sharing. The cancer patient community and medical researchers responded with tremendous energy and ingenuity to this campaign.

On February 2, 2022, the Cancer Moonshot project was relaunched by highlighting new goals of reducing the death rate of cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer, and putting an end to cancer through these efforts. By focusing on the areas of cancer research and encouraging new investments that are most likely to benefit patients, the Cancer Moonshot has brought together a large community of investigators and clinicians dedicated to expediting research to improve the lives of patients.



In 2020, 2.7 million people in the European Union were diagnosed with the disease, and another 1.3 million people lost their lives to it. The EU has been working to tackle cancer for decades and its actions, for example tobacco control and protection from hazardous substances, have saved and prolonged lives. Europe's Beating Cancer Plan is the EU's response to the need for cancer treatment. It reflects a political commitment to leave no stone unturned to take action against cancer.

Mobilizing the collective power of the EU to drive change for the benefit of the citizens, the Cancer Plan contains concrete, ambitious actions that will support, coordinate and complement Member States' efforts to reduce the suffering caused by cancer. Over the coming years, it will focus on research and innovation, tap into the process of digitalization and offer new technologies, and mobilize financial instruments to support the Member States.



The European Medicines Agency introduced and authorized a drug named Trodelvy that exhibits greater benefits than its risks. In January 2021, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo)'s Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) were granted conditional approval in the European Union (EU) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. In Europe, over 531,000 breast cancer cases in women are diagnosed per year, with approximately 1 in 5 patients being HER2-positive. The impact of the disease is significant, with breast cancer responsible for more than 141,000 deaths annually in Europe.



In January 2022, AbbVie announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigate the telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4sw5y

