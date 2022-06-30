Worldwide Electric Fireplaces Industry to 2031 - Featuring Empire Comfort Systems, European Home and Glen Dimplex Americas Among Others

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Fireplaces Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent report on the electric fireplaces market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.
Companies Mentioned
- Empire Comfort Systems
- European Home
- Glen Dimplex Americas
- Heat & Glo.
- Heatilator
- Master Fireplaces
- Montigo
- NAPOLEON
- Thermomate
- TURBRO.com
This study on the global electric fireplaces market analyzes the scenario for the period 2021 to 2031, wherein 2020 is the base year and 2019 and earlier is historical data. The report enables readers to make important decisions regarding their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the global electric fireplaces market provides data on the developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.
The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear, sanctioned manner, the report on the global electric fireplaces market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Electric Fireplaces Market
- How much revenue will the global electric fireplaces market generate by the end of the forecast period?
- What type of electric fireplaces are likely to hold the maximum market share by 2031?
- What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall electric fireplaces market?
- What are the indicators expected to drive the global electric fireplaces market?
- Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
- What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global electric fireplaces market to expand their geographical presence?
- What are the major advancements witnessed in the global electric fireplaces market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.2. Key Trends Analysis
5.3. Key Market Indicators
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Value Chain Analysis
5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.7. Market Standards and Regulations
5.8. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
6. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Product Type, 2017 - 2031
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type
7. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By Size
7.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Size, 2017 - 2031
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Size
8. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By Style
8.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Style, 2017 - 2031
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Style
9. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
9.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Category, 2017 - 2031
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Category
10. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range
10.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Price Range, 2017 - 2031
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range
11. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
11.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By End-use, 2017 - 2031
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use
12. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
13. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast, Region
13.1. Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Region, 2017 - 2031
13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region
14. North America Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
15. U.S. Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Canada Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Mexico Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Europe Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
19. Austria Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
20. Balkan Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
21. Belgium Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
22. France Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
23. Germany Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
24. Hungary Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
25. Italy Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
26. Nordics Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
27. Netherlands Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
28. Poland Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
29. Portugal Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
30. Spain Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
31. Switzerland Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
32. U.K. Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
33. Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
34. China Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
35. India Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
36. Japan Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
37. Australia Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
38. South Korea Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
39. Singapore Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
40. Malaysia Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
41. Thailand Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
42. Vietnam Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
43. Philippines Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
44. Middle East & Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
45. GCC Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
46. South Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
47. South America Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
48. Brazil Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis and Forecast
49. Competition Landscape
49.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
49.2. Market Share Analysis-2020 (%)
49.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue (Segmental Revenue), Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Product Portfolio & Pricing)
50. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6ppm5
Attachment