Gynecology Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End User

However, stringent regulatory policies and limited access to contraception hamper the market growth.

Gynecology is the study of health issues relating to female reproductive systems, such as vagina, ovaries, and uterus, as well as the female breast.The growing female population and lifestyle choices of women lead to an increase in gynecological diseases.



Gynecological devices are used to treat and diagnose these gynecological diseases.The devices are instruments used in gynecological procedures, such as uterine fibroid remobilization, assisted reproduction, hysteroscopy, colposcopes, female sterilization, pelvic floor electrical stimulation, endometrial resection, fluid management, and pelvic organ prolapsed repair.



A gynecological device is used during a surgery or operation to execute certain activities or achieve specific results, such as changing biological tissue or allowing access to observe it.

The health care industry is offering various technologically advanced products for the diagnosis and treatment of the gynecological problems of women.The advancement in the healthcare industry, specifically in the medical devices industry, has encouraged players to provide the best equipment, devices, and systems to their customers.



Manufacturers of medical devices have devised innovative gynecological devices with better efficacy and reduced the patient’s discomfort by offering quick recovery.Moreover, the evolution of endometrial ablation devices for the treatment of menorrhagia and the usage of endoscopes in gynecological surgeries are a few of the prime developments in the gynecology devices market in the last few years.



For instance, in 2018, General Electric Company launched Versana Essential, a new ultrasound system having a wide range of medical applications and has Whizz one-touch dynamic image optimization features. Further, the company launched LOGIQ E10, a new generation of high-end radiology ultrasound systems that is the most technologically-advanced ultrasound that offers fast, precise, consistent imaging of the patients.

The advancement in the system has enabled minimal invasive gynecological surgeries.For instance, Cooper Surgical offers a vast range of minimally invasive products for gynecological services.



Hologic, Inc. provides minimally invasive treatment options that use science and technology to restore the quality of life for women facing gynecological conditions. Therefore, the availability of various gynecology devices that aid in increasing the efficiency of minimally invasive procedures and the development of imaging devices, such as 3D endoscopes, is driving the gynecology devices market.

Moreover, the increase in the gynecological disease awareness leads to the diagnosis and treatment of the gynecological cancer.The healthcare services and facilities providers offer the best practices and services to patients by using advanced equipment and integrated centers.



The aim is to provide the vast spectrum of the services, which can provide facilities to treat the cancer with various therapies.In addition, the incorporation of the robotics by the trained gynecologists is boosting the demand for various surgical instruments.



Therefore, the rising demand for the minimally invasive surgeries is expected to contribute in the significant market growth in the forecast period.

The global gynecology devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user.Based on product, the gynecology devices market is segmented into surgical device, hand instruments, and diagnostic imaging systems.



The surgical device segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the gynecology devices market during the forecast period.



Various instruments and devices are used for gynecological procedures.Instruments used for the dissection purpose are scalpels, scissors, curettes, drills, rasps, and dermatomes.



The surgical devices used for gynecology procedures are specially designed. Since the uterus is a tough muscle, the instruments used for gynecological purposes are generally heavier than the instruments used for general surgeries. A few of the commonly used surgical devices for gynecological purpose are vaginal speculums, tenaculums, scissors, biopsy punches, Heaney needle holders, and Heaney or Ballentine forceps. The devices used for gynecological procedures have specific functions for which they are preferred. Manufacturers operating in the gynecology devices market are focusing on increasing their current product offerings and expanding their manufacturing base.

Moreover, the gynecology devices market for the surgical devices segment is subsegmented into gynecological endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices, female sterilization & contraceptive devices, and fluid management.The gynecological endoscopy devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Gynecological endoscopy devices are specially designed to diagnose most frequent female disorders and pathologies, such as small vaginal hemorrhages, infertility problems, or endometrial polyps.Devices used for endoscopy are hysteroscopy and laparoscopy.



Gynecological endoscopy requires administration of local/regional anesthesia or sedation, due to which these procedures are generally carried out in fully equipped operation theatres.Gynecological endoscope ensures quick recovery of a patient and one can return to their routine activities at the earliest.



Owing to these factors, the market for the surgical devices segment is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

