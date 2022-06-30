JOOR Powers Miami Swim Week with Advanced Virtual Showrooms

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOOR, the world’s leading digital wholesale ecosystem, announced that it is powering Virtual Showrooms during Miami's iconic fashion festival, Hammock at Miami Swim Week from July 16 to July 18. JOOR Passport will offer interactive components to augment the in-person shopping experience and provide a digital platform to raise global visibility of the most enticing swimwear brands for the SS2023 collections from July 12 through September 6.



International fashion buyers will be able to shop a broad range of categories from sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, to Metaverse digital fashion and fashion NFT collections during this year’s shows. At the forefront of the virtual experience, JOOR Passport will showcase top designers and innovators in the swimwear, resort-wear fashion industry, fashion-tech, beauty and summer lifestyle spaces. More than 100 new and top swimwear designers are planning to debut their Summer 2023 collections throughout Swim Week. In 2021, JOOR Passport drew in over 160,000 visitors from more than 150 countries around the world.

JOOR CEO Kristin Savilia explained, “Whether or not buyers are able to travel to Miami Swim Week, JOOR is there to make sure they have access to the latest styles from emerging and established resort-wear designers. It’s fantastic to know that connections can still be made even when there are barriers of location and time zone.”

JOOR Passport has revolutionized the wholesale buying process by creating a centralized destination where buyers from around the world can access and shop leading global fashion weeks and tradeshow events. Even as physical events thrive, the fashion industry has recognized the necessity of maintaining a virtual component, and JOOR has stepped in as the connective tissue supporting both virtual selling via the company’s desktop platform as well as in-person selling via JOOR’s mobile apps and personalized QR codes.

Since its launch in 2020, JOOR Passport has hosted more than 65 global events, attracting more than 345,000 retail visitors from 159 countries, creating fashion's largest curated global marketplace where brands and buyers have a single centralized place to meet. From the brand side, over 5,700 brands have participated in a JOOR Passport event, with more than 900,000 items sold.

This year, alongside Miami Swimweek, the JOOR Passport platform will power shows like Premium, SEEK, and also JOOR Marketplace events such as JOOR Showcase, Destination Italy, and The Accessories Collective that provide access to a curated assortment of exclusive brands 365 days a year.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s leading wholesale management platform, with over $1.7Bn in wholesale transactions processed every month. More than 13,300 brands and over 385,000 curated fashion retailers across 150 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides a digital ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple global fashion events. JOOR is the exclusive platform for leading luxury conglomerates including LVMH, Kering and Richemont, as well as brands such as Balenciaga, Valentino and Saint Laurent. JOOR has exclusive partnerships with 30+ leading global retailers using the JOOR Retail Partner platform including: Harrods, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, Printemps, Tsum, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, 24S.com, Revolve, FWRD, Liberty London and Dover Street Market. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne, Tokyo and Shanghai. For more information visit: JOOR.com.