Top Traders Rush to Enter Bybit’s World Series of Trading 2022 Ahead of Kick-Off Next Week

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) has seen a rush of entries before registrations close on July 7, 2022, with over 57,000 participants so far signing up for the world’s largest crypto trading tournament. The enthusiasm from crypto lovers across the globe is undeterred this year despite the global market turbulence.



Participants have been attracted by the record-breaking prize pool consisting of 8 million USDT, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other perks and giveaways. To celebrate championing crypto’s power of empowerment via the flagship event, Bybit is honoring the annual tradition with a $400,000 donation in Bitcoin to UNICEF.

The most anticipated trading event of the year is shaping up to be an enthralling contest. This year, top traders of the world have gathered to form over 1,000 troops so far, dwarfing last year’s total of 196 teams. Korean titans 유튜브 매억남(없는)팀 are the largest team with 3,241 members, followed by Sniper Squad, and 스트리머사또_satto with 2,565 and 2,232 members respectively.

The excitement comes in contrast to the current headwinds in the crypto markets, demonstrating the ability of a generation of crypto enthusiasts in turning challenges into opportunities whether it's “crypto winter” or not. Indeed, participants have come from across the world ready for the competition that is set to run from June 27 to July 17, 2022. They can expect a series of perks, task-based and bonus rewards, fee waivers, and lucky draws throughout the summer.

The vast number of entrants are ready to take their trading to the next level using Bybit’s high-precision trading system, which has withstood the tests of time, no matter the volume of crypto market activity. And, with Solo Race, Squad Race and Speed Zone Loot, WSOT 2022 is set to captivate the global crypto audience with its livestream events.

“WSOT is about surpassing all expectations,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “I have been impressed by the spirit of cooperation our entrants have shown by forming so many teams all keen to test their skills at the world’s greatest crypto trading tournament. This year WSOT has seen over 57,000 entries from all over the world, which showcases the inclusiveness of the crypto community. It also shows how we are achieving our aims of improving financial literacy, and putting the tools of finance back in the hands of everyday people.”

Bybit created WSOT to elevate those traders who could achieve the best profit/loss ratio regardless of the investment amount. Last year, WSOT 2021 saw 35,000 participants who unlocked a record $4,090,000 of the prize pool and 1,339 NFT awards. Team players from 136 eligible regions formed or joined 196 troops in the main event, with the top team making 20x in earnings. Nearly 20,000 solo players took part in the individual competition, where the winner delivered a profit and loss statement of 7,265.94%.

“I have been heartened to see the enthusiasm demonstrated by our WSOT entrants despite the current crypto bear market,” Zhou added. “While we are in a difficult phase of the crypto cycle, the WSOT shows that the crypto industry is very much alive, and still enthused by Bybit’s promise to help build a new digital economy where everyone has the opportunity to capture wealth with the power of blockchain technology.”

Registration for WSOT 2022 is open until 10:00 AM UTC, July 7, 2022.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR) and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/



For updates, please follow Bybit's social media platforms on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube.

