Global system integration market size to surpass USD 769 billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global system integration market size was valued at USD 327 billion in 2021 and is poised to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the study period, eventually reaching a valuation of USD 769 billion by the year 2028. The expanding popularity of cloud computing technologies, growing demand for virtualization, and widespread adoption of low-cost, energy-efficient manufacturing technologies are the major factors driving the growth of this marketplace.





Furthermore, the research provides thorough information on critical areas such as driving factors and obstacles that will shape the market's future growth from 2022 to 2028. The numerous market segmentations are also assessed to properly understand the current trends and revenue-generating prospects in this industry sector, allowing investors to make profit-driven decisions.

It is worth mentioning that system integration is the process of connecting different sub-systems into a unified larger system. This role encompasses all virtual and physical components of an organization. Physical components include things like machine systems, computer gear, and inventory. Most virtual components are saved in database systems, software, and apps.

Automated technologies like additive manufacturing (3D printing) and robotics can impact employment patterns in both developing and developed countries. Given the rising demand for these solutions, companies have realized the importance of modernizing existing production facilities, which in turn is aiding towards global system integration market expansion.

However, high costs of installation and maintenance is one of the major reasons restricting market growth during the projection period.

Elaborating on the market segmentations

Worldwide system integration marketplace is segmented based on application spectrum, service type, and geographical analysis. Based on service type, this business sphere is divided into consulting, application integration, and infrastructure integration.

Moving forward the application spectrum, the industry is bifurcated into retail transportation, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, oil & gas, defense & security, and others.

Summarizing the geographical reach

The regional analysis of this business space extends to Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Analysts cite North America is expected to be stand tall in terms of remuneration scale by the year 2028, owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs and large organizations and the increasing use of IoT in industrial automation.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific system integration market is predicted to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration, primarily due to rapid investments in 5G infrastructure in developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea.

Global System Integration Market by Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Infrastructure Integration

Consulting

Application Integration

Global System Integration Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Transportation

Defense& Security

Retail

Oil & Gas

Others

Global System Integration Market by Regional Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global System Integration Market Competitive Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. System Integration Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. System Integration Market, by Services ,2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. System Integration Market, by Application ,2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global System Integration Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global System Integration Market Dynamics

3.1. System Integration Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Surging adoption of cloud computing

3.1.1.2. Developments in virtual technologies

3.1.2. Market challenges

3.1.2.1. Declining crude oil prices affecting investments in infrastructure automation

3.1.3. Market opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

3.1.3.2. Rising demand from the emerging economies

Chapter 4. Global System Integration Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 Market scenario

Chapter 6. Global System Integration Market, by Services

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global System Integration Market by Services , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global System Integration MarketEstimates & Forecasts by Services 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. System Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Infrastructure Integration

6.4.2. Application Integration

6.4.3. Consulting

Chapter 7. Global System Integration Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global System Integration Market by Application , Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global System Integration MarketEstimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. System Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. IT & Telecom

7.4.2. Defense& Security

7.4.3. BFSI

7.4.4. Oil & Gas

7.4.5. Healthcare

7.4.6. Transportation

7.4.7. Retail

7.4.8. Others

Chapter 8. Global System Integration Market, Regional Analysis

