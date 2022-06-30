New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798077/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Building Panels Market to Reach US$208.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Made of concrete, building panels are witnessing high demand owing to their ability to expedite construction projects and enable structures with enhanced green credentials due to associated energy savings. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing construction activity post COVID-19 pandemic scenario, rising population, need for better housing solutions and strong focus on effective options to make energy-efficient buildings. The market will be bolstered by increasing demand from the residential and non-residential construction projects along with continuing advances in construction technology as well as precast, modular and prefabricated systems. In light of stringent enforcement of energy conservation and sustainability policies in various countries, builders are expected to actively pursue scientifically-validated green construction technologies, thereby giving a shot in the arm for prefabricated housing in the upcoming years. While rising demand for transportation facilities and new construction is favoring uptake of building panels, increasing population and disposable income in emerging nations are bound to create new growth opportunities. The market expansion is also expected to be facilitated by rising adoption of vacuum insulated panels due to concerns regarding inadequate warehousing units, infrastructure, logistic support and cold chains that are resulting in notable food wastage, mainly in emerging countries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Panels estimated at US$153.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$208.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$139.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Building Panels market. The Residential segment dominates market share due to rapid urbanization and projected surge in residential construction activity. The segment`s future growth will be boosted by increasing population, low mortgage interest rates, fast regulatory approvals and expansion of the urban transport infrastructure.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2026



The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.36% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$54.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific holds a strong position in the building panels market due to increasing construction activities coupled with rising remodeling and renovation activity to extend the service life of building structures. Led by the US, North America accounts for a considerable share due to implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to environment and energy conservation. The regional market is estimated to experience a healthy growth due to increasing construction activities.

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

Alubel SpA

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Boral Building Products, Inc.

Building Materials and Construction Solutions

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fletcher Building Limited

Huntsman International LLC.

Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.

Kingspan Group

Lafarge

LG Hausys Ltd.

Marcegaglia SpA

Metecno Group

Mueller Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.

Owens Corning

Panasonic Corporation

PFB Corporation

Saint-Gobain







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798077/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Building Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID 19 on the Construction Industry

Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry

Building Panels: Enabling Energy-Efficient, Real Castles on Ground

Concrete Panels: Robust & Weather-Resistant Structural Components

Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

Wood Panels: Enabling Standard & Specialized Applications

Building Panels Market to Scale Towering Heights with

Anticipated Boom in Construction Activity

Analysis by Application

World Building Panels Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-

Residential

Analysis by End-Use

World Building Panels Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Floors & Roofs, Walls,

Columns & Beams, and Staircase

Regional Analysis

World Building Panels Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Building Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in

2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating

Vertical

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The ?Green Construction? Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market

Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Revenues by Construction Sector

Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building

Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order

of Importance

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the ?Go Green? Trend

Green & Energy-Efficient Building Activity Remains Tower of

Strength for Structural Insulated Panel Market

Green Building & Cold Storage Applications Enable Structural

Insulated Panel Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to

Affordable Housing

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction

Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

Concrete and Structural Insulated Panels: Key Market Segments

Wide Spectrum of Applications Sets Strong Foundation for Vacuum

Insulation Panels Market

Fiberglass Panels to Post Robust Volume Growth

Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

Factors Adding Dynamism to the Market

Select Product Innovations and Trends Influencing the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Building Panels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floors & Roofs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Floors & Roofs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Floors & Roofs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Walls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Walls by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Walls by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Columns & Beams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Columns & Beams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Columns & Beams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Staircase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Staircase by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Staircase by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the

Period 2016-2024 by Sector

Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry due to

COVID-19 as of April 2020

US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 - Jan 2021

Residential Construction: A Key End-Use Market for Building Panels

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011-April 2021

New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000) Authorized in

Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (April 2020 to April

2021)

Non-Residential Segment: An Important End-use Sector

Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019

Vs 2020

US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of

Housing Starts in Thousands

Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Urbanization Builds Positive Impact on Building Panels Market

Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of Total

Population Living in Cities

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Building Panels by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Building Panels by

End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Building Panels by Application -

Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors & Roofs,

Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Building Panels by End-Use -

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Building

Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Building Panels by

End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Building

Panels by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Building Panels by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Building Panels by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Building Panels by

End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &

Beams and Staircase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Building Panels by

End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floors &

Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams and Staircase for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Building Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Building Panels by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Building Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Panels by End-Use - Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________