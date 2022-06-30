Global Industrial Microbiology Market Research Report to 2027 - Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SSI Diagnostica, Sartorius and Novamed Among Others

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Microbiology Market Research Report: Forecast (2022-27)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial microbiology market is expected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR during 2022-27.
The research report provides comprehensive analysis on the growth, opportunities, challenges, trends, & outlook on the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022 to 2027. In the report, the 2017-20 is considered the historical period, 2021 as the base year, and from 2022-27 is the forecast period.
Market Analysis, 2022 Segmentation & Coverage:
The research report categorizes the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022 to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in all the following segments:
- Based on Product Type, the Market Analysis, 2022 bifurcates into: Equipment & Systems, Consumables
- Based on Applications, the Market Analysis, 2022 segments into: Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Laboratories, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Construction, Agriculture & Environment, Other
- Based on End Users, the Market Analysis, 2022 segments into: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Commercial Quality Assurance, Research Institution, Industrial, Regulatory Bodies
- Geographically, the Market Analysis, 2022 expands across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa
The Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022:
The Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2022 and is still impacting different industries across the globe. This updated research study cites analysis, insights, & predictions considering the impact of the pandemic on the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022. Its long-term effects like supply chain disruptions, shifts in risk factors, volatile stock Market Analysis, 2022s, etc., are projected to impact the Market Analysis, 2022 growth during 2022-27. The report also provides industry insights based on the changes in consumer behavior & demand, purchase patterns, etc., due to the pandemic.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What are the key growth factors & challenges shaping the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022 during the forecast period?
2. What strategies are considered crucial to enter the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022?
3. What are the key trends & regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022?
4. What is the share of the leading players in the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022?
Competitive Analysis:
The report explores the recent developments by the key companies positioned in the Market Analysis, 2022 include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SSI Diagnostica, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma Aldrich, Biomerieux Industry, 3M, Asiagel Corporation, Others. It also provides an outlook on numerous business growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations adopted at different stages by the leading Market Analysis, 2022 players to gain a competitive edge over their rivals during 2022-27.
Key Insights Covered:
1. An extensive examination of the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022 offered by the industry leaders
2. In-depth information about emerging trends and prominent segments of the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022.
3. Meticulous statistics about product launches, untouched countries, recent developments, and investment portfolio.
4. A thorough assessment of key strategies, products, services, regulatory approvals, and innovative capabilities of the leading players in the Global Industrial Microbiology Market Analysis, 2022
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Preface
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Overview
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Microbiology Market
6. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Trends & Insights
7. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Dynamics
7.1. Impact Analysis
7.2. Drivers
7.3. Challenges
8. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Hotspots & Opportunities
9. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Patent Analysis
10. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Regulations, Policies & Standards
11. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Supply Chain Analysis
12. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
12.1. Market Size & Analysis
12.1.1. By Revenues (USD Million)
12.2. Market Share & Analysis
12.2.1. By Products
12.2.1.1. Equipment & Systems
12.2.1.1.1. Filtration Systems
12.2.1.1.2. Microbial Detection
12.2.1.1.3. Incubators & Culture Systems
12.2.1.1.4. Air Monitoring Systems
12.2.1.1.5. Sterilization Systems
12.2.1.1.6. Others
12.2.1.2. Consumables
12.2.1.2.1. Media
12.2.1.2.2. Rapid Detection Assays
12.2.1.2.3. Reagents & Supplements
12.2.1.2.4. Accessories
12.2.2. By Applications
12.2.2.1. Pharmaceuticals
12.2.2.2. Clinical Laboratories
12.2.2.3. Food & Beverages
12.2.2.4. Cosmetics
12.2.2.5. Construction
12.2.2.6. Agriculture & Environment
12.2.2.7. Other
12.2.3. By End Users
12.2.3.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
12.2.3.2. Commercial Quality Assurance
12.2.3.3. Research Institution
12.2.3.4. Industrial
12.2.3.5. Regulatory Bodies
12.2.4. By Region
12.2.4.1. North America
12.2.4.2. South America
12.2.4.3. Europe
12.2.4.4. Middle East & Africa
12.2.4.5. Asia Pacific
12.2.5. By Company
13. North America Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
14. South America Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
15. Europe Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
16. Middle East & Africa Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
17. Asia Pacific Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
18. Global Industrial Microbiology Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Growth & Success
19. Competition Outlook
19.1. Competition Matrix
19.1.1. Brand Specialization
19.1.2. Target Markets
19.1.3. Target Applications
19.1.4. Research & Development
19.1.5. Strategic Alliances
19.1.6. Strategic Initiatives
20. Company Profiles
20.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
20.2. SSI Diagnostica
20.3. Sartorius AG
20.4. Novamed Ltd.
20.5. Eppendorf AG
20.6. Becton Dickinson & Company
20.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
20.8. Sigma Aldrich
20.9. Biomerieux Industry
20.10. 3M
20.11. Asiagel Corporation
20.12. Others
21. Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z372n