Bombardier Inaugurates Quadruple-sized Singapore Service Centre, the Largest OEM business aviation facility in Asia Pacific

Massive expansion includes a complete suite of maintenance and modification capabilities with enhanced full-service interior finishing capacity, including a brand-new environmentally-controlled paint facility and 24/7 parts depot



Additional features include essential amenities such as exceptional customer office and lounge facilities and ground handling services

With sustainability at its core, the new LEED Silver certified facility includes new solar panel installations, electric vehicle charging and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) availability

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the grand opening of its newly transformed Singapore Service Centre, the largest OEM business aviation maintenance facility in Asia Pacific. A key jewel of the next major investments in Bombardier’s growing worldwide customer service footprint, the newly expanded facility features substantially enhanced service capabilities for its growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft operators. The facility will also accommodate Bombardier’s newly launched Global 8000 business jet when it enters into service in 2025.

Located at the growing Seletar Aerospace Park, the Singapore Service Centre, which opened in 2014, has more than quadrupled its current footprint from 70,000 sq. ft. (6,500 m2) to approximately 290,000 sq. ft. (27,000 m2). The massive expansion introduces exceptional new customer facilities for business jet operators, including a full-service, environmentally-controlled paint facility, advanced interior finishing capabilities, with key support functions, such as engineering, sales and customer support and an expanded portfolio of component, repair and overhaul (CR&O) services. This also includes the option for Global aircraft customers to lease BR710 engines from Rolls Royce stored on site, significantly reducing downtime and costs.

The expansion also adds sought-after new heavy structural and composite repair capabilities as well as an integrated parts depot that will serve the site and the region, adding more than US$15 million in additional parts inventory. The expanded Singapore Service Centre is expected to support more than 2,000 business jet visits annually.

“With this major expansion, the Singapore Service Centre will provide infinite benefits, including quicker aircraft turnarounds, greater convenience and peace of mind to Bombardier’s growing customer base in Asia,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Customers can also enjoy access to the complete range of OEM customer service and support at their doorstep. This is truly a special day for Bombardier and our growing aftermarket network.”

Bombardier’s steadfast commitment to an environmentally respectful approach to its design and project development is an essential part of the newly transformed Singapore Service Centre. Bombardier has installed solar panels on the facility’s roofs as well as its carpark structures to reduce energy consumption, which translates to 15% of the site’s annual electricity demand.

Other important green initiatives include the use of building management systems, insulation, LED lighting, low flow plumbing fixtures and automated water reticulation for improved water conservation and enhanced energy efficiency. The building design also achieved Singapore’s Green Mark Gold and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Silver LEED Green Building certifications. And while the reduction in energy, water and material resource usage reduces environmental impact, it also enhances indoor environmental quality for better health and well-being of customers and employees while delivering highly efficient, responsible operations.

Bombardier has also received its first batch of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from its partner, Shell Aviation, offering business aviation operators an environmentally-friendly fuel option at Seletar Airport – building on Bombardier’s commitment reduce the environmental footprint of business aviation worldwide.

This impressive expansion also highlights the addition of Jetex’s world-class FBO and ground handling system at the facility. This outstanding FBO provides operators and passengers with seamless service from arrival to departure as part of Bombardier’s commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience.

The development of the Singapore Service Centre is a shining example of how Bombardier is enhancing the accessibility of its OEM expertise for customers worldwide and redefining its position as a leader in aftermarket services in Asia Pacific, a pivotal part of its growing global network. Other important expansions include new service facilities at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and in Melbourne, Australia; expanded service capabilities at the London Service Centre at Biggin Hill airport; the continued development of a service facility in Berlin, Germany; and new products and services for customers, including important innovations in Bombardier’s customer service digital transformation.

The Singapore Service Centre currently employs more than 200 staff, including more than 160 licensed engineers and technicians and is in process of adding more than 50 additional staff. Bombardier also recently introduced a new apprenticeship program in Singapore to ensure a strong grassroots aerospace pipeline is firmly in place, training the engineering professionals of tomorrow.

The expansion of the Singapore Service Centre illustrates Bombardier’s comprehensive global customer service commitment to provide the best customer service experience in business aviation today.

