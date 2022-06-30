New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wheel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798013/?utm_source=GNW
Global Automotive Wheel Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Wheel estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Automotive Wheel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Other Materials Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Accuride Corporation
- Alcar Holding Gmbh
- Borbet GmbH
- Citic Dicastal Co., Ltd.
- Enkei Corporation
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- HRE Performance Wheels
- Iochpe-Maxion S.A.
- Mangels Industrial
- Ronal AG
- Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
- Superior Industries International
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Topy Industries, Ltd.
- Vossen Wheels
- Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Although Beset With Twists, Turns & Bumps, the Generally
Healthy Automobile Production Trend to Spur Growth in the OEM
Market
Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive
Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global
Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Affluent Middle Class in Asia to Benefit Vehicle Ownership
Patterns
With 64% of the World Middle Class Population by 2030, Asia-
Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Automotive
Components: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Sets the
Stage for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle Class Spending
(US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
The Changing Automotive Aftermarket Brings In a Rich Mixture of
Opportunities & Challenges for Independent Parts Manufacturers
Independent Part Suppliers Have Ample Opportunity to Tap in the
US$847 Billion Auto Aftermarket: Global Automotive Aftermarket
(In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2019 & 2030
Customized Aftermarket Wheels Grow in Demand as Car Owners Eye
Aesthetics
Pothole Epidemic Increase the Frequency of Wheel/Rim
Replacements in the Aftermarket
Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting, a Key Trend Driving
Material Innovation
Growing Consumption of Aluminum in Vehicle Manufacturing to
Spur Adoption of Aluminium Alloy Wheels: Aluminum Content Per
Vehicle (in lbs.) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2019 and 2029
Newer Materials Like Alloys to Witness Robust Long-Term Growth
With the Fastest Growth, Carbon Fiber is On Course to Achieving
Mainstream Adoption
3D Printing to Revolutionize Wheel Design
A Review of Major Raw Material Prices
Increasing Aluminum Prices Squeeze the Margins of Aluminum
Wheel Manufacturers: Aluminum Price in US$/Ton for the Years
2015, 2017 and 2019E
Softening of Steel Prices Due to Slowdown in Infrastructure &
Construction Bring Relief to Steel Wheel Manufacturers: Global
Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel Prices (In US$ Per Metric Ton)
for the Years 2018, 2019 and 2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
