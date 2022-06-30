Dada Publishes Its First ESG Report

SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today released its first ESG report. The report details the Company’s key initiatives and development in areas pertaining to environmental, social and corporate governance issues.



Based on materiality assessment result, the Company identified ESG issues that matter most to its business and stakeholders, and summarized six key themes in the report. To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Company’s IR website at https://ir.imdada.cn/corporate/environmental-social-and-governance. Highlights of the Company’s ESG efforts and performance include:

Responsible Governance

Board diversity: The Company has a diversified board structure with female directors exceeding 57%, and directors are experienced in a wide range of industries and expertise.

Human Resources Development

High-quality and diverse talent pool: In 2021, 1,482 employees newly joined the Company, with females accounting for more than 40%.

Quality Products and Services

Implementing personal information protection : In 2021, the Company conducted training programs related to personal information protection covering 100% of employees. Both JDDJ and Dada Now Apps are upgraded to be in compliance with regulations.

Enabling Partners

Engaging in new forms of employment: In 2021, Dada Now added more than 3 million registered riders. The next-month retention rate of active crowdsourcing riders maintained high at over 80%.

Promoting “Green” Philosophy

Responding to climate change: In 2021, the Company identified and assessed risks and opportunities arising from climate changes, laying a foundation for low-carbon transformation.

Delivering Social Values

Caring for children's education and well-being: In 2021, the Company launched the “Guardianship Program” and “Waiting for a Good Book - Squirrel Project” to promote children's healthy growth.

