Global Green Vehicle Market Report to 2027 - by Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Transmission Type and Region

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Vehicle Market, By Propulsion (Hybrid, Electric, Hydrogen Fuel, Natural Gas, Clean Diesel, Flexible Fuel, etc.), By Vehicle Type, By Drive Type, By Transmission Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green vehicle market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rise in environmental concerns and supportive government policies, tax rebates, and subsidies for the adoption of green vehicles.
Green vehicles can be defined as vehicles that utilize alternate fuels, which produce fewer carbon emissions and are less harmful to the environment. Natural gas vehicles, battery electric vehicles, clean diesel vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, flex-fuel vehicles, and hydrogen vehicles are all different types of green vehicles. Increasing penetration of diesel-or gas-powered vehicles is contributing to the rising pollution in the environment, leading to rapid climatic changes caused by global warming. Hence, many countries have pledged to reduce vehicular emissions by encouraging the adoption of green vehicles among consumers. As consumers are becoming eco-conscious, they are rapidly adopting electric or green vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint.
Fluctuating oil prices and the emergence of fuel-efficient technologies are also contributing to the growing demand for green vehicles, which is supporting their market growth. Stringent emission norms and regulations for conventional gas-powered vehicles to reduce vehicular emissions are also contributing to the growing adoption of green vehicles. Market players are increasingly investing in research and development activities to produce green vehicles that produce less carbon and upgrade the existing infrastructure of greenhouse technology. Besides, manufacturers are focusing on the production of downsized engines with large battery capacity to achieve high fuel efficiency, which is expected to support the growth of the green vehicles market.
The global green vehicle market is segmented into propulsion, vehicle type, drive type, transmission type, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the global green vehicle market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), and OTR. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global green vehicle market owing to the introduction of affordable models and low maintenance costs compared to luxury vehicles.
Major players dominating the global green vehicle market are Honda Motor Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, General Motors Company, Subaru Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, etc.
Years Considered for This Report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global green vehicle market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global green vehicle market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027
- To classify and forecast global green vehicle market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global green vehicle market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global green vehicle market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global green vehicle market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global green vehicle market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global green vehicle market
Report Scope:
In this report, global green vehicle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Green Vehicle Market, By Propulsion:
- Hybrid
- Electric
- Hydrogen Fuel
- Gas
- Clean Diesel
- Flexible Fuel
Green Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)
- OTR
Green Vehicle Market, By Drive Type:
- FWD
- RWD
- AWD
Green Vehicle Market, By Transmission Type:
- Automatic
- Manual
Green Vehicle Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- South Korea
Europe & CIS
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Russia
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Green Vehicle Market
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.2. Aided Brand Recall and Unaided Brand Recall
5.3. Challenges/Unmet Needs
6. Global Green Vehicle Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value and Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Propulsion (Hybrid, Electric, Hydrogen Fuel, Natural Gas, Clean Diesel, Flexible Fuel, etc.)
6.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), OTR)
6.2.3. By Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD)
6.2.4. By Transmission Type (Automatic, Manual)
6.2.5. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)
6.2.6. By Company (2021)
6.3. Market Map (By Propulsion, By Region)
7. North America Green Vehicle Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Green Vehicle Market Outlook
9. Europe & CIS Green Vehicle Market Outlook
10. South America Green Vehicle Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Green Vehicle Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Green Vehicle Standards, By Country
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
15.1.1. Honda Motor Company Limited
15.1.2. Hyundai Motor Company
15.1.3. General Motors Company
15.1.4. Subaru Corporation
15.1.5. Volkswagen AG
15.1.6. Ford Motor Company
15.1.7. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
15.1.8. Daimler AG
15.1.9. Toyota Motor Corporation
15.1.10. BMW AG
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmne8z