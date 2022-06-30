Global Green Vehicle Market Report to 2027 - by Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Transmission Type and Region

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Vehicle Market, By Propulsion (Hybrid, Electric, Hydrogen Fuel, Natural Gas, Clean Diesel, Flexible Fuel, etc.), By Vehicle Type, By Drive Type, By Transmission Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green vehicle market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rise in environmental concerns and supportive government policies, tax rebates, and subsidies for the adoption of green vehicles.

Green vehicles can be defined as vehicles that utilize alternate fuels, which produce fewer carbon emissions and are less harmful to the environment. Natural gas vehicles, battery electric vehicles, clean diesel vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, flex-fuel vehicles, and hydrogen vehicles are all different types of green vehicles. Increasing penetration of diesel-or gas-powered vehicles is contributing to the rising pollution in the environment, leading to rapid climatic changes caused by global warming. Hence, many countries have pledged to reduce vehicular emissions by encouraging the adoption of green vehicles among consumers. As consumers are becoming eco-conscious, they are rapidly adopting electric or green vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint.

Fluctuating oil prices and the emergence of fuel-efficient technologies are also contributing to the growing demand for green vehicles, which is supporting their market growth. Stringent emission norms and regulations for conventional gas-powered vehicles to reduce vehicular emissions are also contributing to the growing adoption of green vehicles. Market players are increasingly investing in research and development activities to produce green vehicles that produce less carbon and upgrade the existing infrastructure of greenhouse technology. Besides, manufacturers are focusing on the production of downsized engines with large battery capacity to achieve high fuel efficiency, which is expected to support the growth of the green vehicles market.



The global green vehicle market is segmented into propulsion, vehicle type, drive type, transmission type, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the global green vehicle market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), and OTR. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global green vehicle market owing to the introduction of affordable models and low maintenance costs compared to luxury vehicles.



Major players dominating the global green vehicle market are Honda Motor Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, General Motors Company, Subaru Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, etc.



