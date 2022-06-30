New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arc Flash Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797920/?utm_source=GNW
Global Arc Flash Protection Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arc Flash Protection estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arc Flash Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Arc Flash Detection Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $523.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Arc Flash Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$250 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Personal Protective Equipment Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Personal Protective Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$217.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$284.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$293.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797920/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection
Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot
Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
World Arc Flash Protection Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2019 and 2025
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions
World Arc Flash Protection Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle
East, Latin America, Canada, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa
Product Segment Analysis
Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment
Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion
Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant
Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection
Market
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017
through 2020
Arc Flash Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in
Arc Flash Protection Market
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Number of People Employed in Manufacturing Sector in Select
Countries: 2018
Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection
Equipment
Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for
Electricity Favors Growth
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years
2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical
Safety in Oil & Gas Sector
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of
Company (2017-2019)
Sustained Opportunities in Transportation & Infrastructure Sectors
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2022 and 2025
Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market
NFPA 70E Standards
Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Arc Flash Control Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Control
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Detection Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Arc Flash Detection Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Detection
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Protective Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Personal Protective
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Protective
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing & Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Processing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arc Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems,
Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arc Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Arc Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control
Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and
Personal Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Arc Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Arc Flash Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Arc Flash Protection by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
