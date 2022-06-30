New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arc Flash Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797920/?utm_source=GNW

Global Arc Flash Protection Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arc Flash Protection estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arc Flash Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Arc Flash Detection Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $523.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Arc Flash Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$250 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Personal Protective Equipment Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Personal Protective Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$217.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$284.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$293.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ABB

Arcteq Oy

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

G&W Electric Co.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mors Smitt Technologies Inc.

PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection

Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot

Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

World Arc Flash Protection Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for

the Years 2019 and 2025

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions

World Arc Flash Protection Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle

East, Latin America, Canada, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa

Product Segment Analysis

Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment

Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion

Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection

Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Arc Flash Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in

Arc Flash Protection Market

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Number of People Employed in Manufacturing Sector in Select

Countries: 2018

Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection

Equipment

Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for

Electricity Favors Growth

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years

2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical

Safety in Oil & Gas Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

Sustained Opportunities in Transportation & Infrastructure Sectors

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2022 and 2025

Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market

NFPA 70E Standards

Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

