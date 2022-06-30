Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 30 June 2022

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2022.

Announcement Date:        30-Jun-22
Ex-Date:                          07-Jul-22
Record Date:                    08-Jul-22
Payment Date:                 21-Jul-22

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.4482
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.3924
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1733
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.4163
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.5341
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.2669
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.1869*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.4354
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.2912*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1324
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.343
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.115
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.4221
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.5883
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.8335
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.7886*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.9038*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49R912EUR0.1177
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49RJ15EUR0.154
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.0912
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USDIE000X9TLGN8USD0.1378


* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 29-Jun-22.

