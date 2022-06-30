US Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report 2022: Growing at a CAGR of 6.68% to $93.69 Million by 2027

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report by Product (Accessories, Archery, and ATV Accessories), Distribution, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 88.39 million in 2021, USD 93.69 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.68% to reach USD 130.29 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Angling & Hunting Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Decoys, Fishing Rods & Reels, Game Calls, Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage, Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes, Knives & Tools, Lures & Terminal Trackers, Packs & Bag Packs, and Tree Stands.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Angling & Hunting Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Archery

6.4. ATV Accessories

6.5. Cameras & Accessories

6.6. Clothing

6.7. Decoys

6.8. Fishing Rods & Reels

6.9. Game Calls

6.10. Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage

6.11. Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes

6.12. Knives & Tools

6.13. Lures & Terminal Trackers

6.14. Packs & Bag Packs

6.15. Tree Stands



7. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline

7.3. Online



8. California Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



9. Florida Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



10. Illinois Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



11. New York Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



12. Ohio Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



13. Pennsylvania Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



14. Texas Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



Companies Mentioned

Costa Del Mar Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Maver UK Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.

Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rather Outdoors, LLC

Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd.

The Orvis Company Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

W.C. Bradley Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfajlg

