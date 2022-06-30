The Global Household Paper Market size is expected to reach $54.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Paper Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289256/?utm_source=GNW

Concerns about infectious diseases and allergies have contributed significantly to the expansion of the household paper market. The industry has grown dramatically in the last five years as the need for paper products has soared, owing to rising concerns about hygiene and cleanliness. Moreover, despite the economic situation, demand for household paper products like diapers and feminine products remains stable.



Aside from the benefits of paper over other materials, like easy accessibility of raw materials and low-cost manufacturing, tissue papers have been proven to be far more hygienic than cotton towels or any other product because a piece of tissue is utilized once and discarded, and new tissue is chosen to take out for the next time. Utilizing the same cotton towel several times is not a good way to keep the hands clean. Such reasons have fueled the market for domestic tissue paper goods. Tissues, on the other side, are more expensive in comparison to cotton towels because a towel can be utilized for several months whereas tissues are only used once.



The growth of the market can be attributed to people’s growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. Consumer awareness of infectious diseases and allergies has been a primary driver of the industry’s expansion. This is owing to rising concerns regarding hygiene and cleanliness, the industry has grown significantly in recent years. Additionally, rising awareness among health-conscious customers creates an opportunity over the forecast period. Increased attention to disposable waste, food storage safety, and sanitary hygiene are also driving the expansion of the household paper products.



COVID-19 Impact



With the spread of the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the market. The demand for household paper exploded as a result of an increase in consumption amongst people who believe it is safer to use during the pandemic due to the greater knowledge of personal hygiene and sanitation. Furthermore, increased awareness regarding personal hygiene and health as a result of the COVID-19 virus’s proliferation is expected to drive market expansion in the coming years. The demand for home essentials such as tissue sheets has skyrocketed in the first several months of 2020 due to panic shopping. Lockdown rules implemented by separate government entities caused people to stay at home, boosting tissue paper use. For example, Kimberly-revenue Clark’s in the first quarter of 2020 totaled USD 1.7 billion, up roughly 13% from the same period last year. The spike in volume, including double-digit gains for K-bathroom C’s tissue and facial tissues within the consumer segment during Q1 2020, can be ascribed to the rise in tissue paper sales.



Market Growth Factors



Growing need for greener and natural products



The growing awareness of deforestation for paper pulp production has created a quandary among tissue paper consumers about how to use it. Manufacturers, on the other hand, are continuously looking for new ways to lessen the demand for virgin paper pulp obtained from trees by using recycled fibers in their goods. Manufacturers are also attempting to obtain raw materials responsibly. For example, Procter & Gamble said in September 2019 that by 2025, the proportion of FSC-certified tissue fiber in its Charmin, Bounty, and Puffs brands would grow by a significant rate consistently.



The increasing amount of commercial facilities



The rising popularity of travel and tourism has boosted the hospitality business around the world. It, together with rising cleanliness standards, has increased the need for tissue products in resorts, hotels, and restaurants, contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the growing working-class population has increased product consumption in offices and business sectors to meet employees’ workplace needs. According to data from the United States Census Bureau’s Country Business Pattern, the overall count of establishments in the United States increased in the year 2018 from the year 2017.



Market Restraining Factors



Increased use of tissue paper would add to the amount of garbage produced



Tissue paper is a one-time-use product, which contributes to the overall waste problem. Due to the significant effort necessary to degrade and recycle such tissue paper, customers should refrain from utilizing it and instead choose sustainable goods. Additionally, because tissue paper does not entirely dissolve in water, if it is flushed away, it might clog toilets and create drainage system blockage. Some papers are too dense to flow with the water, and if thrown directly into the washroom seats, it get lodged in the pipes and tubes. With the growing awareness of the importance of cleanliness and least wastage, the demand for tissue paper among people is expected to be less popular.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Kitchen Rolls, Paper Towels, Table Napkins, and Others. The table napkin segment garnered a significant revenue share in the household paper market in 2021. It is owing to increasing use in table cleanliness and growing consumer preference for cleanliness and hygiene of tables and surrounds. Moreover, growing cleanliness awareness drives and programs also contributes to this segment’s growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The offline segment procured the maximum revenue share in the household paper market in 2021. Specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and independent retail stores all fall within the offline category. In the coming years, the increasing organized retail sector in developing nations is likely to boost demand for domestic paper products. End-users can also get physical and quality assessments through the offline channel.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the household paper market with the largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to increased population and urbanization, which results in increased production and use of domestic paper goods throughout the region. Additionally, the growing working population and increasing disposable income of middle-class customers are also some factors. In the next years, rising demand for kitchen roll goods in this region is expected to enhance the market’s growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Seventh Generation, Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Unicharm Corporation, Hengan International Group Company, Asia Pulp and Paper Group Sinar Mas, Solaris Paper, Inc., and Costco Wholesale Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Household Paper Market



Feb-2022: Essity took over Legacy Converting, the US professional wiping and cleaning company. This acquisition aimed to expand the wiping and cleaning products offering and strengthen the existence in key customer segments in the North American market.



Oct-2020: Kimberley-Clark took over Softex Indonesia, a leader in the fast-growing Indonesian personal care market. This acquisition aimed to fasten the growth with good market share in key personal care categories throughout Southeast Asia’s largest economy. In addition, this acquisition would enhance the integrated strengths in innovation and brand building while maintaining the local market expertise and benefits that Softex Indonesia has built with its strong portfolio of brands.



Apr-2018: Proctor & Gamble took over Merck, the Indian publicly traded unit of the German drug maker. This acquisition aimed to expand the portfolio of consumer healthcare products as well as improve P&G’s consumer health play in the domestic market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Kitchen Rolls



• Paper Towels



• Table Napkins



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Kimberly-Clark Corporation



• Essity AB



• Seventh Generation, Inc.



• Georgia-Pacific LLC



• Unicharm Corporation



• Hengan International Group Company



• Asia Pulp and Paper Group Sinar Mas



• Solaris Paper, Inc.



• Costco Wholesale Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289256/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________