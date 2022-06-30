Photocat succesfully completes private placement of SEK 8.4 million to institutional investors and Alumichem A/S

June 30th 2022

Photocat A/S (publ) today announces that it has completed a private placement of 600,000 new shares. Fonden Impagt A/S (410.391 new shares), Strategic Investments A/S (89.609 new shares) and Alumichem A/S (100.000 new shares). The placement will provide the company with SEK 8.4 million in new equity.

The Board of Directors in Photocat A/S has utilized the authorization in the Company’s articles of association to complete a private placement without pre-emptive subscription right for the current shareholders. The issue of 500,000 new shares has been completed at a price of SEK 14.0 pr. share with a nominal amount of DKK 1 each. The price per share is equal to the publicly listed share price as per 17.00 29th June 2022 on First North, hence no discount has been offered to any of the investors.

The placement will increase Photocat’s share capital from DKK 5,250,000 to DKK 5,850,000. After the placement, the total number of shares in Photocat is 5,850,000.

Existing shareholders will see a dilution of approximately 11.4 percent after completion of this private placement.

If you have questions to this announcement, please contact:

Michael Humle, CEO: michael@photocat.net, +45 2210 2523

Pernille F. Andersen, IR: pfa@photocat.net, +45 3093 1887

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 12.45 on 30th June 2022.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

