The Global Household Cleaners Market size is expected to reach $46.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

Strong acids and bases, insecticides, and organic solvents are among the chemical constituents. Surface cleaners, glass cleaners, bleaches, specialized cleaners, and various household cleaners are among the goods available.



This can be attributed to consumers’ growing knowledge of the importance of hygiene. The industry’s demand is projected to be boosted by ongoing improvements in the household cleaning sector. Consumers must keep good hygiene at home to avoid a variety of health problems such as diarrhea, Buruli ulcers, and other ailments.



The widespread of home cleaners are available in the variety of flavors. Changing lifestyles, growing urbanization, a propensity for keeping the environment and personal hygiene, and indulgence in clean and neat living areas are further factors.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a major increase in household cleaning items across the world, owing to increased consumer concerns about health and hygiene. In the coming years, rising disposable income and increased urbanization, which would result in significant infrastructure investments. Furthermore, a surge in the importance of green and eco-friendly household cleaning products is expected to provide new chances for this industry, resulting in considerable market expansion throughout the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the household cleaning business. These goods were commonly used to keep living spaces clean and sanitary in order to prevent diseases caused by unhygienic living conditions. As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, people have begun to take more care of their hygiene and to keep their environment clean, resulting in an increase in the demand for household cleaners. The supply chain, on the other hand, has been interrupted, and getting items to consumers has become a huge issue. Since functional prototypes are also closed, producers are unable to meet demand for the goods.



Market Growth Factors



Adoption of organic household cleaner’s product



Chemicals have become ingrained in culture, and are all influenced by them. As a result, more people are turning to green and natural goods since they are environmentally beneficial and pleasant on the skin and the ecosystem. The need for green and natural products is booming these days all across the world, and the interest in green cleaning solutions has fueled the industry’s rise. The growing interest in green and natural products is mostly due to increased environmental concerns. To conserve the environment, people are willing to spend more on organic and natural items. As a result, it has now become a game-changer in this sector.



Complete clarity of the cleaner’s ingredients to the consumer



The new market trend is to provide knowledge about the product constituents. Companies began to give knowledge about chemicals in goods such as floor cleaners, air care, and home care products after the Consumer Product Component Communication Initiative was formed in the United States in 2010. Consumers are eager to learn more about the components in cleaning products as well as verify their validity. They want to know about the distribution networks and how transparent the ultimate products are. Many people compare the contents of components and the risks connected with them. Since word-of-mouth marketing is so vital, companies highlight product ingredients to acquire consumer confidence.



Market Restraining Factors



Environment effects of the household cleaners



Small amounts of chemical compounds from cleaning solutions can find their way into rivers, ponds, and lakes even after going through water treatment plants, causing harm to aquatic life. Phosphorus in laundry and dishwasher detergent fertilize the environment, causing widespread algae development that depletes oxygen in the water and reduces biodiversity. Surfactants reduce water tension, making it easier for plants and animals to absorb other contaminants in water bodies. Many additional substances can be hazardous to wildlife or alter growth and reproduction by mimicking hormone actions in mammals and fish.



Ingredients Outlook



Based on Ingredients, the market is segmented into Chemical and Natural. The chemical segment acquired the highest revenue share in the household cleaners market in 2021. Due to the access usage of chemicals such as Surfactants, solvents, bleaches, and others are frequently found in household cleaning products. In recent years, demand for chemical cleaning products has risen dramatically. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, customers are increasingly turning to chemical-based household cleaners to disinfect their homes.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online segment recorded a significant revenue share in the household cleaners market in 2021. Due to the expanding popularity and use of the medium Increased sales of household cleaning products, mostly via e-commerce portals and the company’s website, are expected to drive the online distribution channel’s growth in the future years. Customer choices for buying household cleaning products via e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Walmart, and Gofers, among others, have been influenced by the rise of online platforms like social media and Google AdWords.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Surface Cleaner, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, and Others. The surface cleaner segment garnered the largest revenue share in the household cleaners market in 2021. Due to the rising demand Surface cleansers are typically used to remove stains, dust, debris, and unpleasant odors from a surface. During the forecast period, the availability of several specialized surface cleaners for surfaces such as wood, tiles, and others is likely to fuel the growth of the surface cleaner segment. To address the significant growth in consumer demand for surface cleaners, producers are focusing on product releases, technological advancements, and expanding their manufacturing capacity.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia pacific region acquired the largest revenue share in the household cleaners market in 2021. This is due to the region’s increasing need for household cleaning goods. Major and domestic companies are announcing new products in response to the increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene in nations such as China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, government measures in India, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, are likely to improve product sales in this region. Furthermore, the regional economies have seen a huge increase in demand for environmentally friendly surface cleansers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; The Procter and Gamble Company is the forerunner in the Household Cleaners Market. Companies such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, The Colgate-Palmolive Company and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter and Gamble Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Household Cleaners Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2022: Reckitt Benckiser Group joined hands with Diversey Holdings, an American supplier of hygiene and cleaning products. Through this expansion, the companies aimed to expand the organization’s strategy to authorized hygiene solutions that assist safeguard, clients, staff, and consumers from the widespread disease-causing bacteria.



Arp-2021: Godrej Protekt came into a partnership with the Northern Railways zone of Indian Railways. Together, the entities, adding railway workers and travelers, aimed to propel hygiene outcomes along with equipped sanitation mixture during rail travel.



Mar-2021: Reckitt came into a partnership with Tripadvisor, an American online travel company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to assist 8 million hospitality and tourism organizations recorded on Tripadvisor to get ready for the post-pandemic travel rush and assist reconstruct passenger confidence in the sterilization of these organizations.



Nov-2020: Godrej Protekt formed a partnership with FabHotels, a 3-star budget hotel in India. Under this partnership, Godrej Proclean newly introduced a range of hygienic cleaners, from Godrej Consumer Products as an official sanitization partner of FabHotels. Additionally, the partnership would assure consumers the best experience, without taking any worry about well-being. Moreover, the government granting Unlock 5.0 and flights, trains, etc. steadily opening up, humans have started to organize traveling with caution.



Oct-2020: P&G Professional, the away-from-home part of Procter & Gamble came into a partnership with Lyft, an American transport service support provider. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to deliver disinfection and cleaning products for drivers to utilize as part of Lyft’s Health Safety Program. Moreover, to preserve vehicles sterile, Lyft’s Health Safety Program expect riders and drivers to wear a face mask during the ride, keep windows open, and not drive if they have COVID-19, or have related disorder, as per the Centers for Disease Control.



Jul-2020: SC Johnson came into a partnership with Plastic Bank, a platform for the world to gather together to STOP Ocean plastic and alleviate poverty through a global recycling ecosystem. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to introduced Mr Muscle Platinum Glass & Window cleaner in 100% reprocess ocean compelled plastic bottle. Moreover, Companies aimed to minimize the quantity of plastic scrap in the marine.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: SC Johnson unveiled Windex, new Dissolve Concentrated Pods. The Windex is an 100% biodegradable bottle is the newest effort of the enterprise to decrease plastic scrap and offer more Eco-Friendly options for customers.



Feb-2022: SC Johnson Professional introduced Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaner in a new easy squeeze, measure, and pour bottle. The Quaternary Disinfectant deodorizes, cleans, and disinfects in one machine-driven step and the wrapping sequence clarifies measuring for thinner in an automatic scrubber, bucket, or spray bottle.



Jan-2021: Reckitt Benckiser introduced an all-new version of its prevailing Colin, a household and glass cleaner brand. The Colin not merely provides its shine promise but also delivers its customers with the additional advantages of minimizing 99.9% germs from various surfaces in the house. Moreover, the Colin has been rebranded by RB India admiring the current demands of the Indian customers.



Dec-2020: Godrej Consumer Products Limited unveiled Godrej ProClean, a brand of surface washing and sterilization mixtures. The Godrej ProClean solution aimed to serve to increase demand for sanitation products primarily in the current scenario prominence on products that provide a shield against germs. Additionally, ProClean provides three products containing ProClean Bathroom Cleaner, ProClean Floor Cleaner, and ProClean Toilet Cleaner.



Jul-2020: Godrej Protekt unveiled On the Go Disinfectant Spray, Surface & Skin Anti-Bacterial Wipes, Germ Protection Fruit & Veggie Wash, Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray, Germ Protection Dish Wash Liquid, and multifunction Disinfectant Solution, a completely personal and home hygiene range of twelve products. The company aimed to lift the sanitation worry of customers with the home and personal sanitation range.



Feb-2020: P&G introduced Microban 24, a line of surface antibiotic cleaning products. Through this launch, the companies aimed to drive the position of existing conditions and provide households with new disinfection product that kills bacteria for 24 hours.



Jan-2020: Reckitt Benckiser introduced Lizol, a new form of its disinfectant especially for cleaning, and removing stains. The cement floor cleaner has a 3-in-1 formula that infiltrates permeable cement floors, disperse and abolish hard blemishes while killing 99.9 percent harmful bacteria and leaves amusing perfume.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: Henkel completed the acquisition of Swania SAS, French sustainable laundry and home care products manufacturer. Under this acquisition, Henkel would provide appealing brands with a TOUGH supportability performance and convincing growth chances to the offering of Home Care enterprise & Laundry.



