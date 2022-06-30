UAE Cloud Storage Market 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Dell, Dropbox, Microsoft, Google, Oracle & Others

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cloud Storage Market, By Type (Solution and Services), By Deployment Model (Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE Cloud Storage Market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising inclination of organizations towards cloud-based solutions for improving efficiency, and decrease capital and operational expenditure.

Additionally, many enterprises are facing data management and storage issues with the exponential increase in the volume of data being required to be collected and stored. Thus, they are increasingly moving toward the cloud environment to fulfil their storage requirements. Besides, significant shift to hybrid cloud as primary deployment model and rising demand for low-cost data storage are contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, adoption of machine learning and autonomous systems are driving the adoption of cloud computing services for providing real-time assistance. As companies are shifting towards autonomous and driverless cars, they are integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud analytics to accelerate the connected vehicle experience, which is expected to propel the growth of the UAE cloud storage market in the coming years.

Besides, increasing need for automation in the fields of aerospace and defense coupled with the necessity to improve storing and sharing data on operations is expected to fuel the growth of the UAE cloud storage market. Furthermore, major technology vendors are focusing on expanding cloud storage portfolios to cater to the evolving needs of the customers.



The UAE cloud storage market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, company, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into solution and services. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by various types of organizations for ease of use and enhanced flexibility.

Based on the vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to hold a significant share in the UAE cloud storage market. Banking service providers are adopting cloud storage solutions to increase customer insights, deliver market-relevant products, which is adding to the segment dominance.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE Cloud Storage Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast UAE Cloud Storage Market based on type, deployment model, organization size, vertical and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE Cloud Storage Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE Cloud Storage Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for UAE Cloud Storage Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UAE Cloud Storage Market

