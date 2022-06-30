New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pay TV Market: Segmented: By Type, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288808/?utm_source=GNW

Pay television, commonly known as subscription television, refers to subscription-based television services offered by multichannel television providers, as well as digital terrestrial and streaming television. The most of pay television systems rely almost entirely on individual consumers’ monthly membership costs.



Market Highlights

The global Pay TV Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 1.6% by 2031



The market is being driven by increasing popularity for IBB (Integrated Broadband Broadcasting among service providers. Broadband and broadcast technology have made personalised services and mass content more accessible. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart TVs has boosted industry growth.



Global Pay TV Market: Segments

Satellite TV segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Blockchain Type, the Global Pay TV Market is fragmented into Cable TV, Satellite TV and IPTV. Over the projection period, the Satellite TV segment is expected to develop faster. The growing desire for more networks, extra features, and more innovative channels is encouraging service providers to expand their service offerings. The present trend of watching live broadcasts of programming such as news and sporting events is continuing to drive satellite TV usage. The capability of satellite TV service providers to offer these services without bandwidth limits, as well as rising customer demand for high-quality watching experiences, are fueling the segment’s expansion.



Residential segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



By Application, the Global Pay TV Market is divided into Residential and Commercial. Residential segment accounted for the largest market share of the global Pay TV market. The main factor for this decent growth rate is the implementation of partial or total lockdown in many nations throughout the world.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Internet connectivity at low prices



Broadband, high-speed internet, and strong connected devices have enabled service providers to provide linear TV and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services anywhere and at any time. As a result, a new practise of downloading huge movies, such as certain TV series or programmes, has emerged. Customers are given the option of downloading their preferred material and watching it as and when they need it, guaranteeing customer happiness and retention. Mobile TV viewing has become more interesting as speeds improve. The more people, particularly younger viewers, utilise mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, the more likely they are to acquire their programmes over the Internet.



Technical advancement



With the advancement of Internet technology, the television industry has been exploring new methods to make television viewing more enjoyable and interesting. Companies that supply television services have realized that today’s customers want the freedom to pick when and where they watch their favourite shows or movies without having to pay extra for it. the opportunity to get affordable access to high-quality content from several service providers on a single platform The deployment of Integrated Broadband Broadcasting (IBB) and the growing demand of pay-TV services are gaining popularity among service providers. Broadband and broadcast technology have made personalised services and mass content more accessible. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart TVs has boosted industry growth.



Restraint

Increasing piracy



Piracy is a widespread issue that is costing the media industry revenue all around the world. It has progressed beyond duplicate content to pose a significant threat to operators, broadcasters, and content owners. Pirates are relying on the Internet’s speed, ease, accessibility, and, most crucially, anonymity to commit a number of crimes, including copyright violation.



Global Pay TV Market: Key Players

Global Pay TV Market: Regions

Global Pay TV Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, North America is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in region to evaluate users’ watching treads and make personalised recommendations is encouraging more people to move to OTT platforms.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pay TV Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has a favorable impact on the pay-tv business. it has seen a significant rise in television viewership. Since the epidemic has driven individuals to stay at home, television viewing has increased.



Global Pay TV Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key companies profiled Airtel Digital TV, DirecTV, DISH Network Corporation, Dish TV India Limited, Foxtel, Rostelecom, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Tata Sky, and Xfinity (Comcast Corporation) and other prominent players.

