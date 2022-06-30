Roper Technologies Announces Updated Segment Structure

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced today that it has updated its reportable segments. The three updated reportable segments are as follows:



Application Software – Aderant, CBORD, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, Vertafore

Network Software – ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP, SoftWriters

Technology Enabled Products – CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS, Verathon

Beginning with the second quarter of 2022, the Company will report its quarterly and full year financial statements under the new segment structure with prior periods recast to reflect the change.

Discontinued Operations

On June 1, 2022, Roper announced an agreement to sell a majority stake in its industrial businesses, including its entire historical Process Technologies reportable segment (AMOT, CCC, Cornell, FTI, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump, and Viatran) and the industrial businesses within its historical Measurement & Analytical Solutions reportable segment (Alpha, Dynisco, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Struers, Technolog, and Uson). Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, Roper plans to report the results of these businesses as discontinued operations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Unaudited Historical Financial Information

The Company has included below unaudited historical financial segment information recast to give effect to the new reportable segment structure.

Table 1: GAAP Segment Financials ($M) (Unaudited) 2019 A 2020

2021

2022 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Revenue Application Software $ 1,573 $ 402 $ 395 $ 444 $ 545 $ 1,786 $ 573 $ 588 $ 600 $ 605 $ 2,367 $ 628 Network Software 889 263 257 266 283 1,069 287 298 316 323 1,224 338 Technology Enabled Products 1,095 292 300 292 283 1,167 295 304 316 329 1,243 313 Total $ 3,558 $ 957 $ 952 $ 1,002 $ 1,111 $ 4,022 $ 1,155 $ 1,190 $ 1,232 $ 1,257 $ 4,834 $ 1,280 Gross Profit Application Software $ 1,058 $ 269 $ 272 $ 306 $ 375 $ 1,222 $ 397 $ 407 $ 418 $ 420 $ 1,643 $ 435 Network Software 764 218 213 221 236 888 239 250 267 272 1,029 285 Technology Enabled Products 652 178 191 179 170 718 180 182 186 188 735 177 Total $ 2,474 $ 664 $ 676 $ 707 $ 781 $ 2,828 $ 816 $ 839 $ 872 $ 880 $ 3,407 $ 897 Operating Profit B Application Software $ 406 $ 97 $ 113 $ 125 $ 132 $ 468 $ 154 $ 153 $ 164 $ 162 $ 633 $ 172 Network Software 355 91 87 97 107 383 106 111 126 134 477 137 Technology Enabled Products 370 101 114 105 92 412 106 102 104 103 415 100 Total $ 1,131 $ 290 $ 314 $ 327 $ 331 $ 1,263 $ 365 $ 367 $ 395 $ 399 $ 1,525 $ 409





Table 2: Adjusted Segment Financials ($M) (Unaudited) 2019 A 2020

2021

2022 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Revenue Application Software $ 1,574 $ 402 $ 395 $ 447 $ 550 $ 1,794 $ 574 $ 588 $ 600 $ 605 $ 2,368 $ 628 Network Software 899 266 258 266 283 1,073 287 298 316 323 1,224 338 Technology Enabled Products 1,095 292 300 292 283 1,167 295 304 316 329 1,243 313 Total $ 3,568 $ 959 $ 953 $ 1,006 $ 1,116 $ 4,034 $ 1,156 $ 1,190 $ 1,232 $ 1,257 $ 4,835 $ 1,280 Gross Profit Application Software $ 1,058 $ 269 $ 272 $ 309 $ 380 $ 1,230 $ 398 $ 407 $ 418 $ 420 $ 1,644 $ 435 Network Software 774 220 214 221 236 892 239 250 267 272 1,029 285 Technology Enabled Products 652 178 191 179 170 718 180 182 186 188 735 177 Total $ 2,485 $ 667 $ 678 $ 710 $ 786 $ 2,840 $ 817 $ 839 $ 872 $ 880 $ 3,408 $ 897 Operating Profit B Application Software $ 406 $ 97 $ 113 $ 128 $ 135 $ 474 $ 153 $ 152 $ 163 $ 161 $ 628 $ 171 Network Software 365 94 89 97 107 386 106 111 126 134 477 137 Technology Enabled Products 370 101 114 105 92 412 106 102 104 103 415 100 Total $ 1,141 $ 292 $ 315 $ 330 $ 334 $ 1,272 $ 364 $ 365 $ 393 $ 398 $ 1,521 $ 407 Segment EBITDA Application Software $ 633 $ 155 $ 171 $ 200 $ 241 $ 767 $ 258 $ 257 $ 267 $ 265 $ 1,047 $ 277 Network Software 485 134 129 139 149 551 147 153 168 174 642 178 Technology Enabled Products 408 110 122 114 100 445 114 110 112 111 448 107 Total $ 1,526 $ 399 $ 422 $ 453 $ 490 $ 1,764 $ 519 $ 520 $ 547 $ 551 $ 2,136 $ 563





Table 3: Adjusted Revenue Growth (Unaudited) Application Software 2020

2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Organic Growth 5 % 1 % (1) % (2) % 1 % 3 % 9 % 10 % 10 % 8 % 9 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 2 % 2 % 12 % 36 % 13 % 39 % 38 % 23 % — % 23 % 1 % Foreign Exchange — % (1) % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % 2 % 1 % — % 1 % (1) % Total Revenue Growth 6 % 2 % 11 % 35 % 14 % 43 % 49 % 34 % 10 % 32 % 9 % Network Software 2020 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Organic Growth 3 % 2 % — % 4 % 2 % 3 % 10 % 16 % 13 % 11 % 16 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 34 % 24 % 13 % 3 % 17 % 4 % 3 % 1 % — % 2 % 2 % Foreign Exchange — % — % — % — % — % 1 % 2 % 1 % — % 1 % — % Total Revenue Growth 36 % 26 % 13 % 8 % 19 % 8 % 15 % 19 % 14 % 14 % 18 % Technology Enabled Products 2020 2021

2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Organic Growth 10 % 7 % 6 % 4 % 7 % — % — % 8 % 16 % 6 % 7 % Foreign Exchange — % (1) % — % 1 % — % 1 % 1 % — % — % 1 % — % Total Revenue Growth 9 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 7 % 1 % 1 % 8 % 16 % 7 % 6 % Roper Consolidated 2020

2021

2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Organic Growth 6 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 6 % 11 % 12 % 8 % 10 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 9 % 6 % 9 % 16 % 10 % 17 % 17 % 11 % — % 11 % 1 % Foreign Exchange — % (1) % — % 1 % — % 1 % 2 % 1 % — % 1 % — % Total Revenue Growth 14 % 9 % 10 % 19 % 13 % 21 % 25 % 23 % 13 % 20 % 11 %





Table 4: Adjusted Segment & Consolidated Financials Reconciliation (Unaudited) Application Software Reconciliation ($M) 2019 2020

2021

2022 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 GAAP Revenue $ 1,573 $ 402 $ 395 $ 444 $ 545 $ 1,786 $ 573 $ 588 $ 600 $ 605 $ 2,367 $ 628 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1 — — 3 5 8 1 — — — 1 — Adjusted Revenue $ 1,574 $ 402 $ 395 $ 447 $ 550 $ 1,794 $ 574 $ 588 $ 600 $ 605 $ 2,368 $ 628 GAAP Gross Profit $ 1,058 $ 269 $ 272 $ 306 $ 375 $ 1,222 $ 397 $ 407 $ 418 $ 420 $ 1,643 $ 435 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1 — — 3 5 8 1 — — — 1 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 1,058 $ 269 $ 272 $ 309 $ 380 $ 1,230 $ 398 $ 407 $ 418 $ 420 $ 1,644 $ 435 Adjusted Gross Margin 67.2 % 66.9 % 69.0 % 69.1 % 69.1 % 68.6 % 69.4 % 69.3 % 69.7 % 69.4 % 69.4 % 69.3 % GAAP Operating Profit B $ 406 $ 97 $ 113 $ 125 $ 132 $ 468 $ 154 $ 153 $ 164 $ 162 $ 633 $ 172 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue & commission expense — — — 3 3 6 — (1) (1) (1) (5) (1) Adjusted Operating Profit $ 406 $ 97 $ 113 $ 128 $ 135 $ 474 $ 153 $ 152 $ 163 $ 161 $ 628 $ 171 Adjusted Operating Margin 25.8 % 24.2 % 28.7 % 28.6 % 24.6 % 26.4 % 26.7 % 25.9 % 27.1 % 26.5 % 26.5 % 27.2 % Adjusted Operating Profit $ 406 $ 97 $ 113 $ 128 $ 135 $ 474 $ 153 $ 152 $ 163 $ 161 $ 628 $ 171 Amortization 207 53 53 67 98 271 98 98 98 99 393 100 Depreciation 19 5 5 5 8 22 7 7 6 6 26 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 633 $ 155 $ 171 $ 200 $ 241 $ 767 $ 258 $ 257 $ 267 $ 265 $ 1,047 $ 277 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.2 % 38.7 % 43.3 % 44.7 % 43.8 % 42.8 % 44.9 % 43.7 % 44.5 % 43.8 % 44.2 % 44.1 % Network Software Reconciliation ($M) 2019 2020

2021

2022 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 GAAP Revenue $ 889 $ 263 $ 257 $ 266 $ 283 $ 1,069 $ 287 $ 298 $ 316 $ 323 $ 1,224 $ 338 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 10 2 1 — — 4 — — — — — — Adjusted Revenue $ 899 $ 266 $ 258 $ 266 $ 283 $ 1,073 $ 287 $ 298 $ 316 $ 323 $ 1,224 $ 338 GAAP Gross Profit $ 764 $ 218 $ 213 $ 221 $ 236 $ 888 $ 239 $ 250 $ 267 $ 272 $ 1,029 $ 285 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 10 2 1 — — 4 — — — — — — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 774 $ 220 $ 214 $ 221 $ 236 $ 892 $ 239 $ 250 $ 267 $ 272 $ 1,029 $ 285 Adjusted Gross Margin 86.1 % 82.9 % 83.1 % 83.1 % 83.3 % 83.1 % 83.3 % 84.0 % 84.6 % 84.4 % 84.1 % 84.2 % GAAP Operating Profit B $ 355 $ 91 $ 87 $ 97 $ 107 $ 383 $ 106 $ 111 $ 126 $ 134 $ 477 $ 137 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 10 2 1 — — 4 — — — — — — Adjusted Operating Profit $ 365 $ 94 $ 89 $ 97 $ 107 $ 386 $ 106 $ 111 $ 126 $ 134 $ 477 $ 137 Adjusted Operating Margin 40.6 % 35.2 % 34.3 % 36.3 % 37.9 % 36.0 % 36.7 % 37.3 % 40.0 % 41.4 % 39.0 % 40.4 % Adjusted Operating Profit $ 365 $ 94 $ 89 $ 97 $ 107 $ 386 $ 106 $ 111 $ 126 $ 134 $ 477 $ 137 Amortization 112 38 38 40 39 156 39 39 39 39 156 40 Depreciation 8 2 2 2 2 9 2 2 2 2 8 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 485 $ 134 $ 129 $ 139 $ 149 $ 551 $ 147 $ 153 $ 168 $ 174 $ 642 $ 178 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 53.9 % 50.5 % 50.0 % 52.1 % 52.6 % 51.4 % 51.1 % 51.3 % 53.0 % 54.1 % 52.4 % 52.7 % Technology Enabled Products Reconciliation ($M) 2019 A 2020

2021

2022 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 GAAP Revenue $ 1,095 $ 292 $ 300 $ 292 $ 283 $ 1,167 $ 295 $ 304 $ 316 $ 329 $ 1,243 $ 313 GAAP Gross Profit $ 652 $ 178 $ 191 $ 179 $ 170 $ 718 $ 180 $ 182 $ 186 $ 188 $ 735 $ 177 GAAP Gross Margin 59.5 % 60.8 % 63.6 % 61.4 % 60.1 % 61.5 % 60.9 % 59.8 % 58.8 % 57.3 % 59.1 % 56.5 % GAAP Operating Profit B $ 370 $ 101 $ 114 $ 105 $ 92 $ 412 $ 106 $ 102 $ 104 $ 103 $ 415 $ 100 GAAP Operating Margin 33.8 % 34.7 % 37.8 % 36.1 % 32.4 % 35.3 % 35.8 % 33.6 % 33.0 % 31.5 % 33.4 % 31.8 % GAAP Operating Profit $ 370 $ 101 $ 114 $ 105 $ 92 $ 412 $ 106 $ 102 $ 104 $ 103 $ 415 $ 100 Amortization 29 6 6 6 6 24 6 6 6 6 23 6 Depreciation 9 2 2 2 2 9 2 2 2 2 9 2 EBITDA $ 408 $ 110 $ 122 $ 114 $ 100 $ 445 $ 114 $ 110 $ 112 $ 111 $ 448 $ 107 EBITDA Margin 37.2 % 37.6 % 40.6 % 39.0 % 35.3 % 38.2 % 38.6 % 36.3 % 35.5 % 33.9 % 36.0 % 34.3 %

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Technology Enabled Products segment excludes the results of the divestitures completed in 2019 for (i) the Scientific Imaging businesses, sold to Teledyne on February 5, 2019 and (ii) Gatan, sold to AMETEK on October 29, 2019. Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses.



Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .

