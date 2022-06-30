Roper Technologies Announces Updated Segment Structure

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced today that it has updated its reportable segments. The three updated reportable segments are as follows:

  • Application Software – Aderant, CBORD, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, Vertafore
  • Network Software – ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP, SoftWriters
  • Technology Enabled Products – CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS, Verathon

Beginning with the second quarter of 2022, the Company will report its quarterly and full year financial statements under the new segment structure with prior periods recast to reflect the change.

Discontinued Operations

On June 1, 2022, Roper announced an agreement to sell a majority stake in its industrial businesses, including its entire historical Process Technologies reportable segment (AMOT, CCC, Cornell, FTI, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump, and Viatran) and the industrial businesses within its historical Measurement & Analytical Solutions reportable segment (Alpha, Dynisco, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Struers, Technolog, and Uson). Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, Roper plans to report the results of these businesses as discontinued operations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Unaudited Historical Financial Information

The Company has included below unaudited historical financial segment information recast to give effect to the new reportable segment structure.

Table 1: GAAP Segment Financials ($M)                  
(Unaudited)                  
 2019 A 2020
 2021
 2022
 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
                        
Revenue                       
Application Software$1,573 $402 $395 $444 $545 $1,786 $573 $588 $600 $605 $2,367 $628
Network Software 889  263  257  266  283  1,069  287  298  316  323  1,224  338
Technology Enabled Products 1,095  292  300  292  283  1,167  295  304  316  329  1,243  313
Total$3,558 $957 $952 $1,002 $1,111 $4,022 $1,155 $1,190 $1,232 $1,257 $4,834 $1,280
                        
Gross Profit                       
Application Software$1,058 $269 $272 $306 $375 $1,222 $397 $407 $418 $420 $1,643 $435
Network Software 764  218  213  221  236  888  239  250  267  272  1,029  285
Technology Enabled Products 652  178  191  179  170  718  180  182  186  188  735  177
Total$2,474 $664 $676 $707 $781 $2,828 $816 $839 $872 $880 $3,407 $897
                        
Operating Profit B                         
Application Software$406 $97 $113 $125 $132 $468 $154 $153 $164 $162 $633 $172
Network Software 355  91  87  97  107  383  106  111  126  134  477  137
Technology Enabled Products 370  101  114  105  92  412  106  102  104  103  415  100
Total$1,131 $290 $314 $327 $331 $1,263 $365 $367 $395 $399 $1,525 $409


Table 2: Adjusted Segment Financials ($M)                  
(Unaudited)                  
 2019 A 2020
 2021
 2022
 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
                        
Revenue                       
Application Software$1,574 $402 $395 $447 $550 $1,794 $574 $588 $600 $605 $2,368 $628
Network Software 899  266  258  266  283  1,073  287  298  316  323  1,224  338
Technology Enabled Products 1,095  292  300  292  283  1,167  295  304  316  329  1,243  313
Total$3,568 $959 $953 $1,006 $1,116 $4,034 $1,156 $1,190 $1,232 $1,257 $4,835 $1,280
                        
Gross Profit                       
Application Software$1,058 $269 $272 $309 $380 $1,230 $398 $407 $418 $420 $1,644 $435
Network Software 774  220  214  221  236  892  239  250  267  272  1,029  285
Technology Enabled Products 652  178  191  179  170  718  180  182  186  188  735  177
Total$2,485 $667 $678 $710 $786 $2,840 $817 $839 $872 $880 $3,408 $897
                        
Operating Profit B                    
Application Software$406 $97 $113 $128 $135 $474 $153 $152 $163 $161 $628 $171
Network Software 365  94  89  97  107  386  106  111  126  134  477  137
Technology Enabled Products 370  101  114  105  92  412  106  102  104  103  415  100
Total$1,141 $292 $315 $330 $334 $1,272 $364 $365 $393 $398 $1,521 $407
                        
Segment EBITDA                    
Application Software$633 $155 $171 $200 $241 $767 $258 $257 $267 $265 $1,047 $277
Network Software 485  134  129  139  149  551  147  153  168  174  642  178
Technology Enabled Products 408  110  122  114  100  445  114  110  112  111  448  107
Total$1,526 $399 $422 $453 $490 $1,764 $519 $520 $547 $551 $2,136 $563


Table 3: Adjusted Revenue Growth                
(Unaudited)                     
                      
Application Software                     
 2020
 2021 2022
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
Organic Growth5% 1% (1)% (2)% 1% 3% 9% 10% 10% 8% 9%
Acquisitions/Divestitures2% 2% 12% 36% 13% 39% 38% 23% % 23% 1%
Foreign Exchange% (1)% 1% 1% % 1% 2% 1% % 1% (1)%
Total Revenue Growth6% 2% 11% 35% 14% 43% 49% 34% 10% 32% 9%
                      
Network Software                  
 2020 2021 2022
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
Organic Growth3% 2% % 4% 2% 3% 10% 16% 13% 11% 16%
Acquisitions/Divestitures34% 24% 13% 3% 17% 4% 3% 1% % 2% 2%
Foreign Exchange% % % % % 1% 2% 1% % 1% %
Total Revenue Growth36% 26% 13% 8% 19% 8% 15% 19% 14% 14% 18%
                      
Technology Enabled Products                
 2020 2021
 2022
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
Organic Growth10% 7% 6% 4% 7% % % 8% 16% 6% 7%
Foreign Exchange% (1)% % 1% % 1% 1% % % 1% %
Total Revenue Growth9% 6% 6% 5% 7% 1% 1% 8% 16% 7% 6%
                      
Roper Consolidated                    
 2020
 2021
 2022
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
Organic Growth6% 3% 1% 2% 3% 2% 6% 11% 12% 8% 10%
Acquisitions/Divestitures9% 6% 9% 16% 10% 17% 17% 11% % 11% 1%
Foreign Exchange% (1)% % 1% % 1% 2% 1% % 1% %
Total Revenue Growth14% 9% 10% 19% 13% 21% 25% 23% 13% 20% 11%


Table 4: Adjusted Segment & Consolidated Financials Reconciliation          
(Unaudited)                     
                        
Application Software Reconciliation ($M)              
                        
 2019 2020
 2021
 2022
 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
                        
GAAP Revenue$1,573  $402  $395  $444  $545  $1,786  $573  $588  $600  $605  $2,367  $628 
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1         3   5   8   1            1    
Adjusted Revenue$1,574  $402  $395  $447  $550  $1,794  $574  $588  $600  $605  $2,368  $628 
                        
GAAP Gross Profit$1,058  $269  $272  $306  $375  $1,222  $397  $407  $418  $420  $1,643  $435 
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1         3   5   8   1            1    
Adjusted Gross Profit$1,058  $269  $272  $309  $380  $1,230  $398  $407  $418  $420  $1,644  $435 
Adjusted Gross Margin 67.2%  66.9%  69.0%  69.1%  69.1%  68.6%  69.4%  69.3%  69.7%  69.4%  69.4%  69.3%
                        
GAAP Operating Profit B$406  $97  $113  $125  $132  $468  $154  $153  $164  $162  $633  $172 
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue & commission expense          3   3   6      (1)   (1)   (1)   (5)   (1) 
Adjusted Operating Profit$406  $97  $113  $128  $135  $474  $153  $152  $163  $161  $628  $171 
Adjusted Operating Margin 25.8%  24.2%  28.7%  28.6%  24.6%  26.4%  26.7%  25.9%  27.1%  26.5%  26.5%  27.2%
                        
Adjusted Operating Profit$406  $97  $113  $128  $135  $474  $153  $152  $163  $161  $628  $171 
Amortization 207   53   53   67   98   271   98   98   98   99   393   100 
Depreciation 19   5   5   5   8   22   7   7   6   6   26   6 
Adjusted EBITDA$633  $155  $171  $200  $241  $767  $258  $257  $267  $265  $1,047  $277 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.2%  38.7%  43.3%  44.7%  43.8%  42.8%  44.9%  43.7%  44.5%  43.8%  44.2%  44.1%
                        
Network Software Reconciliation ($M)            
                        
 2019 2020
 2021
 2022
 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
                        
GAAP Revenue$889  $263  $257  $266  $283  $1,069  $287  $298  $316  $323  $1,224  $338 
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 10   2   1         4                   
Adjusted Revenue$899  $266  $258  $266  $283  $1,073  $287  $298  $316  $323  $1,224  $338 
                        
GAAP Gross Profit$764  $218  $213  $221  $236  $888  $239  $250  $267  $272  $1,029  $285 
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 10   2   1         4                   
Adjusted Gross Profit$774  $220  $214  $221  $236  $892  $239  $250  $267  $272  $1,029  $285 
Adjusted Gross Margin 86.1%  82.9%  83.1%  83.1%  83.3%  83.1%  83.3%  84.0%  84.6%  84.4%  84.1%  84.2%
                        
GAAP Operating Profit B$355  $91  $87  $97  $107  $383  $106  $111  $126  $134  $477  $137 
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 10   2   1         4                   
Adjusted Operating Profit$365  $94  $89  $97  $107  $386  $106  $111  $126  $134  $477  $137 
Adjusted Operating Margin 40.6%  35.2%  34.3%  36.3%  37.9%  36.0%  36.7%  37.3%  40.0%  41.4%  39.0%  40.4%
                        
Adjusted Operating Profit$365  $94  $89  $97  $107  $386  $106  $111  $126  $134  $477  $137 
Amortization 112   38   38   40   39   156   39   39   39   39   156   40 
Depreciation 8   2   2   2   2   9   2   2   2   2   8   2 
Adjusted EBITDA$485  $134  $129  $139  $149  $551  $147  $153  $168  $174  $642  $178 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 53.9%  50.5%  50.0%  52.1%  52.6%  51.4%  51.1%  51.3%  53.0%  54.1%  52.4%  52.7%
                        
Technology Enabled Products Reconciliation ($M)             
                        
 2019 A 2020
 2021
 2022
 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
                        
GAAP Revenue$1,095  $292  $300  $292  $283  $1,167  $295  $304  $316  $329  $1,243  $313 
GAAP Gross Profit$652  $178  $191  $179  $170  $718  $180  $182  $186  $188  $735  $177 
GAAP Gross Margin 59.5%  60.8%  63.6%  61.4%  60.1%  61.5%  60.9%  59.8%  58.8%  57.3%  59.1%  56.5%
                        
GAAP Operating Profit B$370  $101  $114  $105  $92  $412  $106  $102  $104  $103  $415  $100 
GAAP Operating Margin 33.8%  34.7%  37.8%  36.1%  32.4%  35.3%  35.8%  33.6%  33.0%  31.5%  33.4%  31.8%
                        
GAAP Operating Profit$370  $101  $114  $105  $92  $412  $106  $102  $104  $103  $415  $100 
Amortization 29   6   6   6   6   24   6   6   6   6   23   6 
Depreciation 9   2   2   2   2   9   2   2   2   2   9   2 
EBITDA$408  $110  $122  $114  $100  $445  $114  $110  $112  $111  $448  $107 
EBITDA Margin 37.2%  37.6%  40.6%  39.0%  35.3%  38.2%  38.6%  36.3%  35.5%  33.9%  36.0%  34.3%
  1. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Technology Enabled Products segment excludes the results of the divestitures completed in 2019 for (i) the Scientific Imaging businesses, sold to Teledyne on February 5, 2019 and (ii) Gatan, sold to AMETEK on October 29, 2019.
  2. Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses.

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

