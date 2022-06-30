New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contactless Biometric Market: Segmented: By Technology, By Applications, By Offering, and By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288807/?utm_source=GNW

Contactless Biometrics are a type of technology that recognizes and collect data a person’s physical and behavioral characteristics through retina and iris scanning, speech recognition, facial patterns, and bodily movement, including gait. In Contactless Biometrics no physical contact required with the device. Contactless biometrics technology is a highly accurate and consistent solution for personal biometric identification that is used for staff administration, registration, and time attendance.



The global Contactless Biometric Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 16.1% by 2031



Factors such as the rise of contactless payment systems in both developed and developing countries, enhanced user convenience, and rapid technical advancements are driving the industry. Furthermore, due to the expanding usage of smartphones for shopping in developed nations, the growing demand for secure data transactions, and the increasing use of biometric cards for payment applications, the market will rise at a significant rate throughout the projected period.



Payment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Offering, the Global Contactless Biometric Market is fragmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Over the projection period, the Software segment is expected to develop faster. Manufacturers are designing contactless biometric high-tech sensor systems for quick and safe identification verification using fast software algorithms and machine-learning technologies. Growing usage of cloud-based services, AI, and Machine Learning for contactless biometrics solutions is predicted to increase demand for software to improve device compatibility for various applications.



Government segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



By Industry Vertical, the Global Contactless Biometric Market is divided into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Retail, Education, Hospitality, and Automotive. Government segment accounted for the largest market share of the global contactless biometric market. Governments throughout the world are increasingly using contactless biometrics technology to reduce and regulate criminal activity.



Speedy proliferation of the internet and increasing use of digital payments



The rapid rise of the internet and the availability of mobile devices has increased mobile payments. Over the next few years, this way of payment is expected to develop significantly. Individuals are increasingly opting for digital payments over cash payments. Contactless biometrics also encrypts app access and authenticates purchases. This, in turn, has aided in the expansion of the global Contactless Biometric market.



Growing adoption of contactless technology in various industry verticals



The contactless biometrics technology market is likely to be driven by high biometrics adoption rates in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the worldwide contactless biometrics technology market is predicted to grow due to the widespread use of touchless biometrics systems in government and military applications.



The high cost associated with implementing



The high cost of installing contactless biometrics solutions is a significant constraining factor that will have a negative influence on the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market’s growth.



Touchless Biometric Systems AG

IDEMIA SAS

NViaSoft

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Gemalto N.V

Aware Inc.

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

Neurotechnology

Assa Abloy AB

Other Prominent Players



Global Contactless Biometric Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, North America is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Various market vendors are currently integrating biometric technology and will have a truly disruptive offering that will allow the region’s banking customer base to be significantly expanded and integrated with various end-users.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Contactless Biometric Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the development and implementation of contactless biometrics technologies. With the spread of this fatal illness over the world, organizations, institutions, and governments are increasingly focused on cleanliness. Contactless biometrics technology is critical for verifying personal identities and giving access restrictions to users without requiring physical touch with the security infrastructure. Aside from that, governments all around the world have stepped up efforts to implement contactless biometrics technology in order to respond quickly to the COVID-19 situation.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

By Technology

Contactless Fingerprint Technology

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Vein Recognition

Voice Recognition

Contactless Cards

By Applications

Identity Verification

Payments & Transactions

Access Control

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Retail, Education

Hospitality

Automotive

