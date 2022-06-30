New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contactless Biometric Market: Segmented: By Technology, By Applications, By Offering, and By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288807/?utm_source=GNW
Contactless Biometrics are a type of technology that recognizes and collect data a person’s physical and behavioral characteristics through retina and iris scanning, speech recognition, facial patterns, and bodily movement, including gait. In Contactless Biometrics no physical contact required with the device. Contactless biometrics technology is a highly accurate and consistent solution for personal biometric identification that is used for staff administration, registration, and time attendance.
Market Highlights
The global Contactless Biometric Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 16.1% by 2031
Factors such as the rise of contactless payment systems in both developed and developing countries, enhanced user convenience, and rapid technical advancements are driving the industry. Furthermore, due to the expanding usage of smartphones for shopping in developed nations, the growing demand for secure data transactions, and the increasing use of biometric cards for payment applications, the market will rise at a significant rate throughout the projected period.
Global Contactless Biometric Market: Segments
Payment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
Based on Offering, the Global Contactless Biometric Market is fragmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Over the projection period, the Software segment is expected to develop faster. Manufacturers are designing contactless biometric high-tech sensor systems for quick and safe identification verification using fast software algorithms and machine-learning technologies. Growing usage of cloud-based services, AI, and Machine Learning for contactless biometrics solutions is predicted to increase demand for software to improve device compatibility for various applications.
Government segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
By Industry Vertical, the Global Contactless Biometric Market is divided into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Retail, Education, Hospitality, and Automotive. Government segment accounted for the largest market share of the global contactless biometric market. Governments throughout the world are increasingly using contactless biometrics technology to reduce and regulate criminal activity.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Speedy proliferation of the internet and increasing use of digital payments
The rapid rise of the internet and the availability of mobile devices has increased mobile payments. Over the next few years, this way of payment is expected to develop significantly. Individuals are increasingly opting for digital payments over cash payments. Contactless biometrics also encrypts app access and authenticates purchases. This, in turn, has aided in the expansion of the global Contactless Biometric market.
Growing adoption of contactless technology in various industry verticals
The contactless biometrics technology market is likely to be driven by high biometrics adoption rates in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the worldwide contactless biometrics technology market is predicted to grow due to the widespread use of touchless biometrics systems in government and military applications.
Restraint
The high cost associated with implementing
The high cost of installing contactless biometrics solutions is a significant constraining factor that will have a negative influence on the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market’s growth.
Global Contactless Biometric Market: Key Players
Touchless Biometric Systems AG
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis
IDEMIA SAS
NViaSoft
Fujitsu Limited
NEC Corporation
Gemalto N.V
Aware Inc.
HID Global
M2SYS Technology
Neurotechnology
Assa Abloy AB
Other Prominent Players
Global Contactless Biometric Market: Regions
Global Contactless Biometric Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, North America is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Various market vendors are currently integrating biometric technology and will have a truly disruptive offering that will allow the region’s banking customer base to be significantly expanded and integrated with various end-users.
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Contactless Biometric Market
The COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the development and implementation of contactless biometrics technologies. With the spread of this fatal illness over the world, organizations, institutions, and governments are increasingly focused on cleanliness. Contactless biometrics technology is critical for verifying personal identities and giving access restrictions to users without requiring physical touch with the security infrastructure. Aside from that, governments all around the world have stepped up efforts to implement contactless biometrics technology in order to respond quickly to the COVID-19 situation.
Global Contactless Biometric Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Contactless Biometric Market report also contains an analysis on:
Global Contactless Biometric Market Segments:
By Technology
Contactless Fingerprint Technology
Facial Recognition
Iris Recognition
Palm Vein Recognition
Voice Recognition
Contactless Cards
By Applications
Identity Verification
Payments & Transactions
Access Control
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Military & Defense
Retail, Education
Hospitality
Automotive
Global Contactless Biometric Market Dynamics
Global Contactless Biometric Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Global Contactless Biometric Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 16.7 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 74.3 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2031
Base year for estimation CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2031
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Technology, Applications, Offering, Industry Vertical , and Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled IDEMIA SAS, NViaSoft, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Gemalto N.V, Aware Inc., HID Global, M2SYS Technology, Neurotechnology, Assa Abloy AB.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288807/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contactless Biometric Market: Segmented: By Technology, By Applications, By Offering, and By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031
Contactless Biometric Market to surpass USD 74. 3 billion by 2031 from USD 16. 7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 16. 1% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-2031. Product Overview
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contactless Biometric Market: Segmented: By Technology, By Applications, By Offering, and By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288807/?utm_source=GNW