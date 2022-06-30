Nestlé and JAB Holding Company Among Leading Vendors in the UK Hot Drinks Market | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Hot Drinks Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.



The UK hot drinks market size was estimated at $5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The UK hot drinks market was led by hot coffee category in value terms. However, hot tea is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth in 2021-2026. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of hot drinks products in the country. Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, and Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd are the top three companies in the UK hot drinks sector.

UK Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Category

Hot Tea

Hot Coffee

Other Hot Drinks



UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Category

UK Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Retailers

Department Stores

UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Distribution Channel

UK Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Packing Material

Paper & Board

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastics

Rigid Metal

Glass



UK Hot Drinks Market, by Packing Materials

UK Hot Drinks Market Analysis by City

London

Manchester

Glasgow

Liverpool

Leicester

Newcastle upon Tyne

Stoke-on-Trent

Bristol

Birmingham

Cardiff

UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Cities

UK Hot Drinks Market - Competitive Landscape

Nestlé

JAB Holding Company

Bettys & Tailors

Associated British Foods

Unilever

Private Label

UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Leading Companies

UK Hot Drinks Market – Key Highlights

The per capita consumption and expenditure of hot drinks in the UK was higher than global, but lower than the regional levels in 2021

The per capita consumption of hot tea was higher in the UK than other categories in 2021

London has the largest consumption of hot drinks sector in the country



Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

UK Hot Drinks Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $5.2 billion CAGR >7% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key cities London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Stoke-on-Trent, Bristol, Birmingham, and Cardiff Key Categories Hot Coffee, Hot Tea, and Other Hot Drinks Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Retailers, and Department Store Key Pack Materials Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Paper & Board, Rigid Metal, and Glass Leading Companies Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, Bettys & Tailors, Associated British Foods, and Unilever

FAQs

What was the UK hot drinks market size in 2021?

The hot drinks market size in the UK was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021.

What is the UK hot drinks market growth rate?

The hot drinks market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

Which are the key cities in the UK hot drinks market?

The key cities in the UK hot drinks market are London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Stoke-on-Trent, Bristol, Birmingham, and Cardiff.

Which are the key categories in the UK hot drinks market?

The key categories in the UK hot drinks market are hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks.

Which are the key distribution channels in the UK hot drinks market?

The key distribution channels in the UK hot drinks market are hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, and department stores.

Which are the key packing materials in the UK hot drinks market?

The key pack materials in the UK hot drinks market are flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, rigid metal, and glass.

Which are the leading companies in the UK hot drinks market?

The leading companies in the hot drinks market in the UK are Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, Bettys & Tailors, Associated British Foods, and Unilever.

Table of Contents

Report Scope

Executive Summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of UK in the Global and Western European Markets

Growth Analysis of UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of UK Compared to Global and Western Europe Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

UK Hot drinks Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison – Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison – Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis – Category: Hot Coffee

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Hot Coffee

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Hot Coffee

Market Size Analysis – Category: Hot Tea

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Hot Tea

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Hot Tea

Market Size Analysis – Category: Other Hot Drinks

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Other Hot Drinks

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Other Hot Drinks

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Category

Leading Cities’ Contribution to Volume Growth

Part 8: Consumergraphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2021

UK Risk Analysis – Compared to Global and Western European Markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

