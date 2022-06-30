Nantucket Whaler Launches Summer 2022 Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Whaler, the classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and Nantucket Island, has introduced its Summer 2022 Collection. For Nantucket Whaler, the focus this season is on breathable fabrics, enhanced by natural colors, to create classic and casual styles for men. Much of the brand's authentic collection is designed and manufactured in the United States, including in New England. The Nantucket Whaler Summer 2022 Collection for men is available now, only at nantucketwhaler.com.

Building on the brand's core basics, the Summer 2022 Collection is inspired by sand and saltwater on the beaches of Nantucket and beyond. The apparel assortment ranges from long sleeve linen to seersucker short sleeve shirts, perfect for warm days and salty breezes in the sun. These airy summer essentials offer an elevated simplicity to the classic American brand and stay true to the authentic heritage of Nantucket Island. Following current trends, the newest collection offers casual resort styling with camp collars and shirt tail hems that allow Nantucket Whaler's timeless designs to be dressed up or down for the warm days ahead.

The Summer 2022 Collection's new apparel items can be perfectly paired with Nantucket Whaler's staples that consumers know and love. The Rover Short, Coble Chino, and Jibe Jogger all offer a chic combination when styled with the textured linen and seersucker shirts due to the high variety of garment-dyed colors in those pants. Nantucket Whaler's best-selling chino, the Nomad Pant, is a year-round fan favorite for its AdvantEdge stretch fabric and ocean-washed finish that's truly a winning combination.

"With the summer season underway in Nantucket, we are excited to share the fresh, island-inspired Summer 2022 Collection," says Morgan Rose, Senior Designer for Nantucket Whaler. "We anchored our favorite garment-dyed bottoms with updated woven tops that bring texture and depth of sun and sea-inspired color. I describe the collection as offering classic styling that's both relevant and easy to wear."

Nantucket Whaler looks to the style of generations built around a nautical lifestyle to design the brand, which can be seen in this Summer Collection.

"The Nantucket Whaler Design Team was able to capture the inspiration behind the collection and provide shoppers a chance to feel like a New England native," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the parent company of Nantucket Whaler. "Every season, we evolve our products with innovation and style while maintaining our authentic connection to Nantucket."

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler's style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

As a proud sponsor of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Nantucket Whaler supports the non-profit organization in its dedication to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. WDC, a leading global organization, defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, conservation projects, field research and education. Visit whales.org for more information.

